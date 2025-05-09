Gilas upbeat on having Brownlee for FIBA Asia Cup campaign

MANILA, Philippines — The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is optimistic that Gilas Pilipinas resident import Justin Brownlee will be able to suit up for the national team in the FIBA Asia Cup in August this year.

This despite a reported second anti-doping violation against Brownlee.

In an interview with reporters at the sidelines of the SBP 2025 National Congress on Friday, SBP president Al Panlilio said that Brownlee “might be able to avoid” a suspension, which would result in him being able to play for Gilas.

But for now, there is still no final word yet.

“Unless we hear it officially, what we’re hearing is…there’ll be none. I’m pushing for [SBP executive director] Erica Dy to ask FIBA to already give us an official statement,” he said.

“That’s what we’re hearing, but if I may, just wait for the official. But we’re hearing positively, so we want to keep it at that,” he added.

Dy, for her part, also said that they expect Brownlee to be in action in the regional tournament.

“We do expect him to play in the Asia Cup. I know there were reports of his doping exam last November against New Zealand. We received that report, but just to clarify, so there’s no suspension at this point in time,” Dy said.

“We don’t expect any. There’s just a lot of delicate details that we cannot discussed because doping is a very delicate matter, a sensitive matter, so it’s very personal on the person that’s why Brownlee and his lawyers are handling it.”

But for now, Brownlee is recovering from a surgery on his thumb, and he is expected to be back in a couple of months.

“Si Justin, Ginebra reported that he just had surgery. Supposed to be back in a month, two months,” Dy reiterated.

Panlilio also stressed that the more pressing issue, for now, is the surgery.

“That’s the only thing, how soon he recovers from that. I’m getting assurances naman na that shouldn’t be an issue. We still have about three months for him to recover.”

Back in March, the SBP said that Brownlee “received notice of an adverse analytical finding” in one of his random tests, and that he is dealing with the situation aided by his lawyers.

This is the second time the import was caught in a doping issue. After leading Gilas Pilipinas to the Asian Games gold medal finish in 2023, he was found positive for carboxy-THC, a psychoactive ingredient in cannabis.