Stags acquire ex-Letran high school standout

MANILA, Philippines — San Sebastian College-Recoletos is getting deeper and even formidable after securing the commitment of former Letran high school star Jhuniel dela Rama for the coming NCAA Season 101.

The addition of a prolific scorer and defensive specialist, who stands at 6-foot-2, bodes well to SSC-R’s drive for redemption after years of futility that saw the once mighty team miss trips to the Final Four in succession to the disappointment of their avid supporters.

But with the school’s new godfather in Jackson Chua, the team has been on rebuilding mode and successfully got the commitments of at least eight players, including brothers Jordi and Jaime Gomez de Liaño from University of the Philippines Integrated School.

“We are very serious in our effort to revive the glory days of San Sebastian that’s why we only took players who we believe can fit to the system,” said Chua, who has tasked brother Eds and friend Bernard Yang to be part of the management team.

For his all-around game, dela Rama, 19, was named to both the Mythical Five and Defensive team after averaging 12.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

“We are certain Jhuniel will become a legitimate star of the league given his work ethic,” added Chua.

Other new faces for the Rob Labagala-mentored Stags are Ian Cuajao, NUNS’ Gab Nepacena, Matt Acosta and Thomas Pillado and Diliman College’s Axl Taporco — all of whom expressed excitement to play with scoring champion Paeng Are.

The Stags are proud owners of 12 titles highlighted by five straight from 1994 to 1998.