Harame Bro crowned back-to-back PMCL champion

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
September 30, 2024 | 11:50am
With the win, Harame BRO qualifies for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship happening in London, England starting October 31.
PUBG Mobile Philippines Esports

MANILA, Philippines – Harame BRO dominated the grand finals of the PUBG Mobile Challengers League - Southeast Asia (PMCL SEA), being the first all-Filipino team to qualify to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship.

After finishing the league stage in third place and earning 18 headstart points, Harame BRO started the grand finals in fashion, securing a chicken dinner to propel them to the top of the leaderboard. 

The Filipino squad only continued to dominate the tournament, securing five chicken dinners among 18 rounds and only seeing four rounds outside the top 10 to end the grand finals with a huge lead at 220 points with second best team, Cambodia's Kill Enemy, 39 points behind at 181.

Three Filipino teams secured a top 10 finish — Dread Esports at fifth place, SIN Esports at sixth place and PlayBook Esports at seventh place. Elevate Esports missed the top 10 by just one point to end the tournament at 11th place, while Stranger Esports and Exquisite Esports trailed behind at 14th and 16th, respectively.

With the win, Harame BRO qualifies for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship happening in London, England starting October 31. The team will be the first ever Filipino squad to reach the world stage in PUBG Mobile.

Previously, Harame BRO qualified for the PUBG Mobile World Cup that had happened during the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last July, finishing 24th out of 28 teams.

ESPORTS

GAMING
