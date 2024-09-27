^

Tabuena, Quiban match 1st round outputs, stay in Yeangder TPC hunt

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 27, 2024 | 7:53pm
This handout photo taken and released by the Asian Tour on October 8, 2023 shows Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines hitting a shot during the fourth round of the International Series Singapore golf tournament at the Tanah Merah Country Club (Tampines Course) in Singapore.
Paul Lakatos / Asian Tour / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena delivered a second straight 67 in the Yeangder TPC, moving to joint second but falling four strokes off a solid Suteepat Prateeptienchai after 36 holes of the $1-million championship in New Taipei City, Taiwan on Friday.

Mimicking his first-round performance, Tabuena overcame an early stumble by stringing together a series of birdies, producing another superb round and vaulting himself into a share of second with Thais Settee Prakongvech and Sadom Kaewkanjana.

Tabuena’s round at the Linkou International Golf and Country Club was highlighted by three pairs of consecutive birdies, erasing the effects of a lone bogey on the par-5 fourth hole.

While his second-round score didn’t include an eagle like the previous day, his 35-32 card kept him firmly in the title chase in the $1 million Asian Tour title. He currently sits at 10-under 134 overall.

With over 90 players shooting one-under or better on the forgiving layout, the cut was set at a low three-under 141, leaving 69 players to battle it out over the weekend.

Also advancing to the next stage is Justin Quiban, who matched his opening 68 with another four-under round, posting a total of 136 to sit in a tie for 11th place.

Quiban's second round included six birdies against two bogeys, positioning him within striking distance of the top with a six-shot deficit to the leader.

Prateeptienchai, however, looks ready to pull away after following his first-round 64 with a 66 for a 14-under 130 total. He holds a four-stroke advantage over Tabuena, Prakongvech and Kaewkanjana.

Prakongvech surged with a 65 after an opening 69, while Kaewkanjana also carded a second 67 to stay in contention.

Despite struggling on the par-5s that had previously yielded an eagle and birdie, Tabuena’s precise iron play helped him rebound with birdies on holes 5, 6, 10, 11, 17 and 18.

Supported by ICTSI, Tabuena, a two-time runner-up here, hit 10 fairways, reached 13 greens in regulation, and needed just 28 putts to cap off his second 67.

Quiban, though less accurate off the tee with only six fairways hit, made up for it with his strong short game and precise irons, finishing with 28 putts to complement his round.

