NCAA Player of the Game Javillonar helps Letran regain form

MANILA, Philippines – Colegio de San Juan de Letran rediscovered its winning ways in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and won two of its three games in the second week of Season 100 festivities.

Despite a setback against Mapua University last September 20, the Knights took care of assignments against Arellano University last September 17 and also handed De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde its first loss in four games in the grand old league last Sunday.

And at the forefront of Letran's charge is veteran big man Pao Javillonar.

Entering the new season with renewed optimism, Javillonar put up 17.33 points, 6.0 rebounds, 0.67 steals and 0.67 blocks in three appearances since returning from his early-season two-game suspension.

“Bagong coach, bagong sistema,” he said. "Nag papayat ako para mag fit ako sa sistema. Yun yung unang ginawa ko. Kung ano rin yung mga in-inject ni coach sa sistema, in-absorb ko lang. Marami kasi akong natutunan kay Coach Allen [Ricardo] eh."

The 6-foot-6 Javillonar is also shooting 8/18 (44.4%) from beyond the arc so far, and his impressive outings earned him the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week backed by Discovery Suites and World Balance for the period of September 17 to 22.

“Iniisip lang namin na para ‘to sa mga pamilya namin, para sa Letran, at para ‘to sa future namin, kaya locked in talaga,” said the member of the Knights’ three-peat squad, who posted his career-high 28 points in his Season 100 debut versus the Chiefs on top of eight rebounds, two blocks, and two steals in their 86-79 win.

Javillonar followed this with 11 markers and seven boards in their 77-62 defeat against the Cardinals, but he bounced back in their statement 71-69 win against the Blazers on Sunday with 13 points and three rebounds while also playing his part on defense by helping limit CSB center and previous Player of the Week Allen Liwag to shooting only 5-of-15 from the field.

“Sa Letran kasi, yung level of basketball dapat highest performance eh, kaya 'yun 'yung binibigay namin," said Javillonar, who bested teammate Jimboy Estrada, Mapua rookie Chris Hubilla, Arellano’s T-Mc Ongotan, and Lyceum ace John Barba for the weekly award.

Also among the motivations of the fifth-year player, he said, is turning the Knights’ fortunes around, especially after the nightmare that was Season 99.

“Ang nag motivate sa akin is yung nangyari nga last year, gusto naming maging back on track, ibalik 'yung legacy sa Letran,” said the 19th overall pick of the Converge FiberXers in the 2024 PBA Draft, noting their 2-16 record last year.

“Yung sa PBA, after muna 'yun, ito muna. Ito yung magdi-dikta kung ano yung mangyayari sa future. Kung ano 'yung nasa present, 'yun 'yung ginagawan ko ng paraan," added Javillonar, who also vowed to live up to his responsibility as Letran’s co-team captain alongside fellow veteran Kobe Monje. “Ako, vocal lang. Kailangan kong maging role model kasi ako yung team captain. 'Di ko naman kailangan mag-score, ang kailangan is pano ko i-guide yung mga kasama ko.”