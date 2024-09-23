^

Sports

NCAA Player of the Game Javillonar helps Letran regain form

Philstar.com
September 23, 2024 | 12:46pm
NCAA Player of the Game Javillonar helps Letran regain form
At the forefront of Letran's charge is veteran big man Pao Javillonar.
NCAA / GMA-7

MANILA, Philippines – Colegio de San Juan de Letran rediscovered its winning ways in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and won two of its three games in the second week of Season 100 festivities.  

Despite a setback against Mapua University last September 20, the Knights took care of assignments against Arellano University last September 17 and also handed De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde its first loss in four games in the grand old league last Sunday.

And at the forefront of Letran's charge is veteran big man Pao Javillonar.

Entering the new season with renewed optimism, Javillonar put up 17.33 points, 6.0 rebounds, 0.67 steals and 0.67 blocks in three appearances since returning from his early-season two-game suspension.

“Bagong coach, bagong sistema,” he said. "Nag papayat ako para mag fit ako sa sistema. Yun yung unang ginawa ko. Kung ano rin yung mga in-inject ni coach sa sistema, in-absorb ko lang. Marami kasi akong natutunan kay Coach Allen [Ricardo] eh."

The 6-foot-6 Javillonar is also shooting 8/18 (44.4%) from beyond the arc so far, and his impressive outings earned him the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week backed by Discovery Suites and World Balance for the period of September 17 to 22.

“Iniisip lang namin na para ‘to sa mga pamilya namin, para sa Letran, at para ‘to sa future namin, kaya locked in talaga,” said the member of the Knights’ three-peat squad, who posted his career-high 28 points in his Season 100 debut versus the Chiefs on top of eight rebounds, two blocks, and two steals in their 86-79 win.

Javillonar followed this with 11 markers and seven boards in their 77-62 defeat against the Cardinals, but he bounced back in their statement 71-69 win against the Blazers on Sunday with 13 points and three rebounds while also playing his part on defense by helping limit CSB center and previous Player of the Week Allen Liwag to shooting only 5-of-15 from the field.

“Sa Letran kasi, yung level of basketball dapat highest performance eh, kaya 'yun 'yung binibigay namin," said Javillonar, who bested teammate Jimboy Estrada, Mapua rookie Chris Hubilla, Arellano’s T-Mc Ongotan, and Lyceum ace John Barba for the weekly award.

Also among the motivations of the fifth-year player, he said, is turning the Knights’ fortunes around, especially after the nightmare that was Season 99.

“Ang nag motivate sa akin is yung nangyari nga last year, gusto naming maging back on track, ibalik 'yung legacy sa Letran,” said the 19th overall pick of the Converge FiberXers in the 2024 PBA Draft, noting their 2-16 record last year.

“Yung sa PBA, after muna 'yun, ito muna. Ito yung magdi-dikta kung ano yung mangyayari sa future. Kung ano 'yung nasa present, 'yun 'yung ginagawan ko ng paraan," added Javillonar, who also vowed to live up to his responsibility as Letran’s co-team captain alongside fellow veteran Kobe Monje. “Ako, vocal lang. Kailangan kong maging role model kasi ako yung team captain. 'Di ko naman kailangan mag-score, ang kailangan is pano ko i-guide yung mga kasama ko.”

vuukle comment

KNIGHTS

LETRAN

NCAA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jerusalem shuts out Castillo to retain WBC title

Jerusalem shuts out Castillo to retain WBC title

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Melvin Jerusalem successfully defended the World Boxing Council minimumweight championship after a masterful unanimous decision...
Sports
fbtw
Ancajas defeats Thai foe by DQ

Ancajas defeats Thai foe by DQ

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Former Filipino world champion Jerwin Ancajas had a victorious homecoming fight after winning via disqualification over Thailand's...
Sports
fbtw
Jerusalem shuts out Castillo to retain WBC title

Jerusalem shuts out Castillo to retain WBC title

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
And still.
Sports
fbtw
Road Warriors edge Gin Kings in OT to catch quarters bus

Road Warriors edge Gin Kings in OT to catch quarters bus

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The NLEX Road Warriors booked the final quarterfinal berth of the PBA Governors' Cup after outlasting Barangay Ginebra in...
Sports
fbtw
Highlands Ladies Cup giving to charity

Highlands Ladies Cup giving to charity

15 hours ago
The upcoming Highlands Ladies Cup, set for Oct. 5 at the Midlands and Lucky 9 courses of Tagaytay Midlands Golf Club, aims...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maruyama's past heroics can fire up International spirit in Presidents Cup

Maruyama's past heroics can fire up International spirit in Presidents Cup

By Chuah Choo Chiang | 3 hours ago
Twenty-six years have passed since Shigeki Maruyama produced a performance for the ages by going a perfect 5-0-0 in his Presidents...
Sports
fbtw
Smart Omega enters playoffs as upsets mark MPL PH Season 14

Smart Omega enters playoffs as upsets mark MPL PH Season 14

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Smart Omega is the third team to secure a playoff spot in the 14th season of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL)...
Sports
fbtw
Red-hot Ko wins anew; Saso snares 4th place but Pagdanganan fades

Red-hot Ko wins anew; Saso snares 4th place but Pagdanganan fades

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Lydia Ko’s remarkable form continued as the golfer secured a commanding five-shot victory at the Kroger Queen City Championship,...
Sports
fbtw
TNT, ROS seal pole spots

TNT, ROS seal pole spots

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Even with Rondae Hollis Jefferson sitting it out and Calvin Oftana taking an early exit, TNT showed it had enough to bring...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with