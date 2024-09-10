Obiena to put up pole vault clinics with aid of Milo

MANILA, Philippines – Returning to top form is still the priority, but EJ Obiena for now is pouring all his time and efforts to far bigger things.

And that’s teaching the Filipino kids through historic sports clinics dedicated for the booming sport of pole vault in a historic partnership with Milo Philippines in its 60th anniversary.

“One of the reasons why I want to work with Milo is the reach they have with kids. When you say sports clinics, it’s automatic Milo,” said the injured Obiena, a Milo ambassador himself, in a homecoming ceremony organized by the renowned sports drink Tuesday in Ortigas.

“As much as I am who I am, I would not be able to do this without Milo’s reach. It’s our shared goal in developing pole vault in the country. My goal is for everyone in the country who wants to play pole vault should have the facility and opportunity. I mean that from the bottom of my heart.”

Obiena’s pole vault clinics will be added to Milo’s long list of workshops, seminars and activities in the grassroots level as one of the prime movers in Philippine sports development, serving as the springboard to the Filipino athletes’ success.

In celebration of its six-decade anniversary, Milo back in April launched Obiena, the World No. 3 pole vaulter, and Hidilyn-Diaz, the country’s first Olympic gold medalist, as the new faces in its latest package design.

Milo upped the ante in Obiena’s homecoming from a fourth-place finish in the Paris Olympics, renewing his deal as the brand ambassador on top of the trail-blazing sports clinics on board after their contract signing Tuesday.

“We wish to continue the legacy and inspire millions to succeed in sports and life by continuing our partnership with EJ. EJ made history by being a top-ranking pole vaulter in the world,” said Milo Sports head Carlo Sampan, joined by assistant brand manager Kingsley Ceña.

“He has proven his mettle and what brought him here is a journey marked by challenges and setbacks which became stepping stone to greatness.”

Obiena’s homecoming included a visit to the Oranbo Elementary School in Pasig Tuesday before an anticipated meet-and-greet with fans this Sunday at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque.

The event served as a replacement to the Philippine International Pole Vault Challenge in Makati, a tournament he organized featuring world stars that was moved to next year from the original schedule on September 20.

Obiena’s journey back to top then will go from there as he returns to Europe on September 22 to meet with his doctors and plan his next steps after the diagnosis of a stress fracture in his spine that could shut him down for the rest of the season.

The ultimate goal after his recovery is the preparing for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics but he has to go through two world championships next year as well as retaining his title in the Asian and Southeast Asian level if the schedule permits.