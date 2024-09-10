^

Suzara wants constant rise in rankings for Philippine volleyball squads

Philstar.com
September 10, 2024
Suzara, also the head of the organizing committee for the country’s hosting of the FIVB Men’s World Championship in September next year, said work to further develop the men’s and women’s national team, continues at a fast pace.
PSA

MANILA, Philippines – Carrying a heavier load as newly elected president of the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) doesn’t mean that Ramon “Tats” Suzara will skip a beat as chief of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

Suzara, also the head of the organizing committee for the country’s hosting of the FIVB Men’s World Championship in September next year, said work to further develop the men’s and women’s national team, continues at a fast pace.

“We need to improve, improve, improve,” he said during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Suzara said when he came on board as PNVF president, the Philippine teams were ranked No. 117 in the world. After nearly three years under his watch, the men’s team is now at No. 56 and the women’s team at No. 63.

“I want them to go up higher in the rankings like what Gilas Pilipinas is doing,” added Suzara, adding that improvement should not only come from players but the coaches as well. 

On the national team level, Suzara is looking at more international exposures, and down the line, the marketing genius wants to strengthen the grassroots development while looking for new talents, younger and taller, in the 14-under, 16-under, 18-under and 21-under age groups.

“We will go back to the grassroots in Luzon Visayas and Mindanao. There’s still a lot of tall players in the provinces. I’m sure madami pa,” he said.

“Our national teams need 30 international matches a year.  And we will do this. Kung maaari lang na one year wala sila dito we will do that though it’s expensive,” he said during the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s 24/7 sports app Arena Plus.

In fact, Suzara sounded optimistic that the Philippines can now contend for the gold in the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand.

“There is a chance to get the gold next year. Tinatalo na natin ang Vietnam and Indonesia. That’s why I have a very good forecast for the next SEA Games. Medyo takot na sila (opposition) sa atin. I’m really optimistic sa men’s and women’s team natin,” he added.

Suzara was recently elected president of the AVC, garnering 48 of the 63 votes cast. It was an overwhelming victory which he hopes to turn into a positive development for the sport in the entire region and the Philippines as well. 

Among his priorities as AVC president is to put volleyball among the top five sports in Asia, and establish a new and permanent headquarters for the confederation in Bangkok, come up with an AVC Champions’ League and create an athletes’ commission. These are among a 10-point agenda that he presented to the AVC membership. 

At the same time, Suzara looked forward to the formal draw of the FIVB Men’s World Championship on Saturday at the Solaire Hotel to be graced by First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos. 

“It’s a formal ceremony. The FIVB president is coming over and it will be aired live to over 200 countries,” he said.

