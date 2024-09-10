Quizon opens Filipinos' campaign in Chess Olympiad

BUDAPEST, Hungary — The Philippines tries to reach for the stars as it aims for a top 20 finish and possibly better in the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad, which will kick off Wednesday night at the sprawling BOK Sports Hall in this Hungarian capital known for its long and cherished tradition in the sport.

Daniel Quizon, in his first ever Olympiad, will get a chance to prove his worth early as he plays the top board in the first two rounds, possibly two, in lieu of Grandmaster Julio Catalino Sadorra, who will only get to fly in Friday due to previous work and family commitments.

At Board 1, the 20-year-old International Master from Dasmarinas will be thrown into the lions’ den early where he will get an opportunity to flaunt his talent and earn rating points to claim the GM title.

Quizon has zoomed to 2490, or just 10 points away from breaching the 2500 rating plateau and clinching his dream GM title.

“Pangarap ko po talaga mag GM,” said Quizon, who arrived Tuesday along with the rest of the Philippine team that is being sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission through chairman Richard Bachmann and commissioner Ed Hayco and backed by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines.

IM Paulo Bersamina will man the second board while GM John Paul Gomez and IM Jan Emmanuel Garcia the second and third boards, respectively.

Woman GM Janelle Mae Frayna, for her part, will spearhead the women’s team that is also composed of WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda and Bernadette Galas, and Woman FIDE Masters Shanie Mae Mendoza and Ruelle Canino.

Also with the team were coaches GMs Eugene Torre and Jayson Gonzales and delegation head Atty. Roel Canobas.

Frayna was supposed to make history by becoming the first Filipina to play for the national men’s squad but decided in the end to reprise her old role as top board player of the women’s squad.

Like Quizon, it will also be the Olympiad debut for the 16-year-old Canino, who is being tipped this early to follow the footsteps of Frayna and become the country’s next WGM.