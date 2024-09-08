Otom saves best for last in Paris

MANILA, Philippines — Angel Otom finished fifth in the women’s 50-meter butterfly S5 event despite registering her best time in that discipline in the 17th Paris Paralympics at the La Defense Arena yesterday.

Otom, 21, gave it her all and clocked 45.78 seconds in eclipsing her personal best of 47.52 she posted in the World Para Swimming Championships last year in Manchester, England.

Chinese Lu Dong took the gold with a record-breaking 38.17 while compatriot He Shenggao pocketed the silver in 38.98.

The armless wonder from Olongapo City was later named the country’s flag-bearer of the closing ceremony today at the Stade de France.

“The fact that Angel made two finals in both of her events in her Paralympic Games debut is truly remarkable and bodes well for future appearances for the country in international competition,” said Philippine chef de mission Ral Rosario.

“She (Otom) has earned the honor of being the flag-bearer at the closing ceremony. And the decision among the team members and coaches was unanimous.”

Otom said it was an honor to be bestowed the responsibility.

“I’m grateful po na maging part sa Games na ito at maging flag-bearer pa po sa closing. Isa po itong karangalan at pride po para na din sa akin.”