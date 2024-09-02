^

Sports

Mobile Legends developer partners with DepEd for 'Balik Eskwela' notebook drive

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
September 2, 2024 | 10:16am
Mobile Legends developer partners with DepEd for 'Balik Eskwela' notebook drive
From left to right: Anchie Rosas, Lakambini Events Agency representative, Ivan Brian Inductivo, DEPED General Trias Assistant Schools Division Superintendent, Aileen Mancilla, SPTA President, Nelson Corpuz, Tapia Elementary School Head, Ken Ryan Lee, MOONTON Games Community Manager, Leah Anne Misenas DEPED General Trias Senior Education Specialist, AR Peralta, MOONTON Games Marketing Consultant, and Rencie Majillo DEPED General Trias Education Program Specialist II.
Moonton Games

MANILA, Philippines – Game developer Moonton Games, behind popular game Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB), has partnered with the Department of Education (DepEd) and launched a notebook distribution drive, "Balik Eskwela", providing more than 40,000 notebooks to 159 schools in General Trias, Dasmariñas, Quezon Province, San Pablo City and Cavite Province.

The project aimed to support and encourage students in the areas, especially students in need in the upcoming 2024-2025 school year.

"Moonton Games has advocated education as we believe in its importance in providing the foundation for lifelong learning. This donation drive showcases our commitment to helping young students by giving them the resources they need for continuous learning. We thank the Department of Education for this collaboration," said Ken Ryan Lee, community hero and student leader community manager, and game marketing at Moonton Games Philippines.

"We are very much thankful for the partnership initiated by Moonton Games helping our selected learner-recipients in the Calabarzon region. We are grateful [you selected] the education sector through your corporate social responsibility. We look forward to having a long-term partnership with Moonton Games," said Arvin Doloque, DepEd Project Development Officer II of the Bureau of Learner Support Services – Youth Formation Division.

"Balik Eskwela" is Moonton Games’ first step toward forming a long-lasting partnership with DepEd through various educational programs. Previously, the game developer had signed a memorandum of agreement with National University Laguna to foster gaming and esports in the university while developing students' various skill sets which equips them in a career in esports. 

Early this year, Moonton Games also held career talks and creativity workshops for tertiary students of NU Laguna as well as at the Technological Institute of the Philippines-Quezon City and last year had spearheaded multiple esports and gaming journalism workshops in partnership with credible esports journalists from top media networks.

Currently, the game developer has its Student Events and Partnerships Program (SEPP), which allows Moonton Games and multiple universities to partner together to host MLBB events in their campus. It also has its weekly Battle Trips with the ongoing Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 14, wherein students from different schools and universities around the country are given firsthand experience about the different opportunities in esports, including production, broadcast, marketing, PR and media.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Another shot at glory for Ernie

Another shot at glory for Ernie

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Ernie Gawilan hopes to make the most out of his last chance at Paralympic glory when he plunges back into action in the 400-meter...
Sports
fbtw
Reyes sets World Cup goal

Reyes sets World Cup goal

By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
It’s a rough road ahead but Gilas youth coach Josh Reyes said the national team is determined to finish top four at...
Sports
fbtw

BEST Center clinics in Quezon City, Pampanga

10 hours ago
Basketball and volleyball take center stage again when the September edition of the award-winning sports clinics by the BEST Center are held in Quezon City and Pampanga.
Sports
fbtw

Sports betting balance

By Bill Velasco | 10 hours ago
Sports fans from around the world love playing the odds.
Sports
fbtw
E-Sports International puts up more FIFA-certified football fields

E-Sports International puts up more FIFA-certified football fields

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
In celebration of its 20th year anniversary, E-Sports International Incorporated announced the construction of two more...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sizzling Hotshots torch Dyip

Sizzling Hotshots torch Dyip

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Hotshots, indeed.
Sports
fbtw
'Star striking' - Swiatek inspired by chat with Serena Williams

'Star striking' - Swiatek inspired by chat with Serena Williams

17 hours ago
Iga Swiatek said a chat with Serena Williams as the 23-time Grand Slam champion toured the US Open grounds on Saturday (Sunday,...
Sports
fbtw
Jerusalem to defend WBC minimumweight belt vs top Mexican challenger

Jerusalem to defend WBC minimumweight belt vs top Mexican challenger

20 hours ago
Melvin Jerusalem, one of just two reigning Filipino world champions, makes the first defense of the World Boxing Council (WBC)...
Sports
fbtw
Sarines twins renew sibling rivalry in JPGT Malarayat golf tilt

Sarines twins renew sibling rivalry in JPGT Malarayat golf tilt

20 hours ago
Lisa and Mona Sarines are set to engage in yet another intense sibling rivalry, this time with the stakes higher than ever,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with