Hotshots trounce FiberXers for 1st win

MANILA, Philippines — The Magnolia Hotshots thwarted a furious rally by Converge, hanging on to record their first win in the PBA Governors’ Cup, 105-93, Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Magnolia led by 20 points in the third quarter, but Converge inched closer and closer in the fourth. However, timely shots by Ian Sangalang and Mark Barroca saved the day for the Hotshots.

Glenn Robinson III paced Magnolia with 28 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Paul Lee, Ian Sangalang and Jerrick Ahanmisi added 14 markers apiece.

After trailing by as much as 21 points, 68-89, early in the fourth quarter after a Lee 3-pointer, Converge slowly pulled closer, cutting the lead to just five, 93-98, after a 13-1 run capped by a 3-pointer by Kevin Racal with less than two minutes to go.

On the other end, Sangalang scored on a putback off a miss by Zavier Lucero to push the lead to seven, 100-93, after 20 seconds of good defense.

Alec Stockton, who was struggling the whole game, then missed a 3-pointer, and with less than a minute left, Barroca sank a huge triple for the dagger, 103-93.

After another missed opportunity for the FiberXers, Robinson iced the game with a short stab to set the final score.

“We wanted to limit them to 100 points. Our goal is 92 points per game. Siguro iyong last five minutes of the game, medyo nag-relax kami and akala namin panalo na,” head coach Chito Victolero said after the game.

“We need to address that situation, medyo hindi kami pwedeng ganun so kailangan we need to be consistent on our defense. Siguro mali-limit pa namin under 90 points kung nagawa lang namin iyong trabaho namin for the whole 48 minutes,” he added.

The game was tight at the half, with Magnolia leading by just seven, 48-41, after two.

A 13-6 run by the Hotshots broke the game wide open as they led by 14, 61-47, after a Robinson jumper. They did not let up after this, as they kept on coming, before the FiberXers’ spirited run in the fourth.

Scotty Hopson spearheaded Converge with 26 markers, eight boards and five dimes. Racal added 17.

Both teams are now holding identical 1-1 win-loss slates.