^

Sports

No stars, no problem for Cool Smashers

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 22, 2024 | 6:43pm
No stars, no problem for Cool Smashers
Creamline's Kyle Negrito.
PVL Images

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline Cool Smashers setter Kyle Negrito believes there will be no difference in their team’s performance heading into the quarterfinals of the 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference without a chunk of their stars.

Playing the whole conference without Alyssa Valdez, Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza, the Cool Smashers still find themselves heading into the postseason.

Among the veterans of the team, Negrito said that it was because no matter who was inside for Creamline, it was always the time-tested system and program that prevailed across the whole Cool Smashers roster.

“Creamline pa rin naman eh kahit sinong nandyan. Matagal na rin naman kaming magkakasama so walang problema,” said Negrito as the third-seeded Cool Smashers will face elimination starting in the quarterfinals due to the knockout format.

In terms of firepower, the Cool Smashers have had some trouble with their mainstays out due to various reasons. Valdez and Carlos have been missing in action for the powerhouse team due to injury, while Galanza has yet to be released by the national team.

But even then, Negrito said that there were still a lot of other options — especially in her role as a setter.

Since the beginning of the tournament, the playmaker has adjusted her game plan to accommodate Creamline’s role players like Michele Gumabao, Bernadeth Pons and, perhaps most importantly, reinforcement Erica Staunton.

Despite still adjusting to fine tune their play, Negrito said that they are doing just fine as they await the return of their troika of stars.

“Siguro learning process pa rin siya every game na kinukuha pa rin namin ‘yung loob ng isa’t isa,” said Negrito. 

“‘Di naman sa amuyan pero katulad nga po ng sinabi ko, Creamline pa rin naman at ang tagal na naming magkakasama,” she added.

Regardless of her confidence in the team, Negrito still underscored the importance of her team’s preparedness when the quarterfinals come around.

“Quarterfinals ‘yung pinaka-importanteng game na mangyayari so kailangan naming mag-extra focus. Tulad ng sinabi ni coach [Sherwin Meneses], mas magtiwala pa rin kami sa isa’t isa,” said Negrito.

The Cool Smashers still await the results of other games to determine their foes. They will face either the Capital1 Solar Spikers or the Petro Gazz Angels in the knockout quarterfinals.

vuukle comment

COOL SMASHERS

CREAMLINE

KYLE NEGRITO

PVL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MPBL: Sweet-shooting Canaleta tows Binan past Nueva Ecija

MPBL: Sweet-shooting Canaleta tows Binan past Nueva Ecija

1 day ago
Binan Tatak Gel found its mark everywhere and pounded Nueva Ecija, 99-82, on Tuesday in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Panales faces win-or-go home moment in shot at UFC fight

Panales faces win-or-go home moment in shot at UFC fight

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
In the three years the Philippines has taken part in Road to UFC — the Asian competition for mixed martial arts fighters...
Sports
fbtw

Biñan rain treys on Nueva Ecija

19 hours ago
Biñan Tatak Gel found its mark everywhere and pounded Nueva Ecija, 99-82, on Tuesday in the MPBLSixth Season at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.
Sports
fbtw
Victoria Sports riders vie in China, Turkey

Victoria Sports riders vie in China, Turkey

1 day ago
Fresh from a tough European tour, Victoria Sports Pro Cycling swings over to Asia, starting today its campaign in the Trans-Himalaya...
Sports
fbtw
Paradigm suffers another knockdown

Paradigm suffers another knockdown

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
The court case involving Paradigm Sports Management and Manny Pacquiao may still take at least two more years before finally...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
After Philippines' golden Olympic performance, work continues for sports funding arm

After Philippines' golden Olympic performance, work continues for sports funding arm

4 hours ago
The country’s magical performance in the Paris Olympics will not stop the Philippine Sports Commission from striving...
Sports
fbtw
Honor of Kings receives warm welcome in Philippines

Honor of Kings receives warm welcome in Philippines

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Launched globally last June 20, TiMi Studio Group and Tencent Games' Honor of Kings has seen over 50 million downloads across...
Sports
fbtw
Isleta on a roll at swim trials

Isleta on a roll at swim trials

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Chloe Isleta continued to shine in the Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) national trials...
Sports
fbtw
MVP rewards Carlos Yulo P10M for double gold in Paris Olympics

MVP rewards Carlos Yulo P10M for double gold in Paris Olympics

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The pocket of double Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo is still getting deeper.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with