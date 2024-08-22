No stars, no problem for Cool Smashers

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline Cool Smashers setter Kyle Negrito believes there will be no difference in their team’s performance heading into the quarterfinals of the 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference without a chunk of their stars.

Playing the whole conference without Alyssa Valdez, Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza, the Cool Smashers still find themselves heading into the postseason.

Among the veterans of the team, Negrito said that it was because no matter who was inside for Creamline, it was always the time-tested system and program that prevailed across the whole Cool Smashers roster.

“Creamline pa rin naman eh kahit sinong nandyan. Matagal na rin naman kaming magkakasama so walang problema,” said Negrito as the third-seeded Cool Smashers will face elimination starting in the quarterfinals due to the knockout format.

In terms of firepower, the Cool Smashers have had some trouble with their mainstays out due to various reasons. Valdez and Carlos have been missing in action for the powerhouse team due to injury, while Galanza has yet to be released by the national team.

But even then, Negrito said that there were still a lot of other options — especially in her role as a setter.

Since the beginning of the tournament, the playmaker has adjusted her game plan to accommodate Creamline’s role players like Michele Gumabao, Bernadeth Pons and, perhaps most importantly, reinforcement Erica Staunton.

Despite still adjusting to fine tune their play, Negrito said that they are doing just fine as they await the return of their troika of stars.

“Siguro learning process pa rin siya every game na kinukuha pa rin namin ‘yung loob ng isa’t isa,” said Negrito.

“‘Di naman sa amuyan pero katulad nga po ng sinabi ko, Creamline pa rin naman at ang tagal na naming magkakasama,” she added.

Regardless of her confidence in the team, Negrito still underscored the importance of her team’s preparedness when the quarterfinals come around.

“Quarterfinals ‘yung pinaka-importanteng game na mangyayari so kailangan naming mag-extra focus. Tulad ng sinabi ni coach [Sherwin Meneses], mas magtiwala pa rin kami sa isa’t isa,” said Negrito.

The Cool Smashers still await the results of other games to determine their foes. They will face either the Capital1 Solar Spikers or the Petro Gazz Angels in the knockout quarterfinals.