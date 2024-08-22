NorthPort announces import change

MANILA, Philippines – After just one game, the NorthPort Batang Pier are tapping a familiar face moving forward in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

NorthPort is bringing back banger Venky Jois in an early import swap, the team announced on Thursday, in a bid to shore up the frontline.

In a statement posted on the PBA website, the Batang Pier said that Jois will be back on the fold, replacing Taylor Jones.

Jones had a stellar performance for NorthPort on Tuesday, scattering 36 points, 16 rebound and nine assists.

It, however, was not enough as they lost to the TNT Tropang Giga, 101-95.

NorthPort head coach Bonnie Tan said that the team “needs an inside presence,” especially with big man JM Calma still sidelined by an injury.

“Actually, it was a long deliberation with the management before the final decision was made,” Tan said.

Jois was the import of the Batang Pier in last season’s Commissioner’s Cup. He averaged 24.5 points, 15.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

He could possibly play in NorthPort’s game against the Terrafirma Dyip on Friday, 5:00 p.m., if his letter of clearance from Australia arrives in time.

Tan said that the team’s management will talk to Jones about possibly suiting up against the Dyip if Jois’ papers do not arrive in time.

The coach said the official notice of the import change has been given to the PBA office Thursday afternoon.