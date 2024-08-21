Capital1's Clemente tips hat off to coach Gorayeb for personal improvement

MANILA, Philippines – Capital1 Solar Spiker Des Clemente deflected most of the credit for her rejuvenated performances to head coach Roger Gorayeb as she made her presence felt in the ongoing 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference.

With the team heading into their first postseason appearance in just their second tournament as a team, Clemente’s game rose along with the rest of the Solar Spikers.

During Clemente’s college days, after a one-year stint with the DLSU Lady Spikers, the player's form had taken a slight dip.

But with Gorayeb now leading her on, the middle blocker has found her career’s second wind.

“[I] give credit talaga kay coach Roger kasi sa mga past team ko, ang inuna niya talagang i-build sa akin yung confidence ko talaga doon talaga siya nagstart kasi once nabuild niya yung confidence ko dere-derecho na yun sobrang happy ko talaga under [him],” Clemente said after taking Player of the Game honors in a win over Galeries Tower on Tuesday afternoon.

There weren’t any special trainings or drills for Clemente under her new head coach, but a crucial change in mindset was all it took to determine her fate in her professional career.

“Sobrang pinaparamdam niya sa akin na full yung trust niya so parang ako bibihira yung ganung coach,” said the former La Salle hitter.

“[Ang] tagal kong hinanap yun ngayon ko lang natagpuan yung coach na grabe yung trust sa akin so talagang trinabaho ko talaga and tulong tulong [kami].”

Though the attention and most of the offense has been centered on Capital1 import Marina Tushova, Clemente and the other locals have been playing their part and with heavier foes waiting for them in the knockout postseason games, Clemente assured that the growth isn’t going to stop.

Aware of how hard they fought to be in their position in the first place, Clemente is eager to give more when they face the win-or-go-home situation.

“'Di na rin biro mag-quarterfinals, 'di lahat ng teams nakakaabot sa quartefinals, nabigyan kami ng opportunity so hindi na namin sasayangin yun,” she said.

“[Tutulungan] namin si Marina.”

All postseason games from quarterfinals to the finals will be played via one-game knockout. Semifinalists will also qualify for the PVL’s next conference in October – the Invitational Conference.

The quarterfinals begin on Saturday, August 24.