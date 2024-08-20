^

Sports

Asian martial arts meet cancelled

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
August 20, 2024 | 1:27pm
Asian martial arts meet cancelled

MANILA, Philippines – The 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games supposedly set November 21-30 in Bangkok and Chonburi, Thailand has been cancelled.

It was announced Monday night by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), citing the breakdown of sponsorship commitments by Thai organizers caused by the country’s recent shift of government.

“As per the decision of the OCA executive board, the games are cancelled and the next edition will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the dates of which will be finalized shortly and sent to all concerned,” in an OCA letter signed by its acting president Raja Randhir Singh.

It was the third time the AIMAG was shelved and in this last one was with finality.

The Filipinos were actually looking forward to the event after snaring two gold medals courtesy of Meggie Ochoa and Annie Ramirez in jiu-jitsu and 14 silver and the same number of bronze medals in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan in 2017.

The country was supposed to field in 421 athletes seeing action in 37 of the 41 sports disciplines.

It was supposed to be the next big tournament for the Filipinos following their momentous two-gold, two-bronze haul in the Paris Olympics a few weeks ago.

It wasn’t meant to be though.

vuukle comment

MARTIAL ARTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US court rules in favor of Pacquiao in case vs sports management firm

US court rules in favor of Pacquiao in case vs sports management firm

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
A California court has ruled as “void” the contract entered by Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and a sports...
Sports
fbtw
Jaja Santiago officially obtains Japanese citizenship

Jaja Santiago officially obtains Japanese citizenship

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Call her Sachi Minowa from now on.
Sports
fbtw
Yulo nostalgic in passing by Rizal Park

Yulo nostalgic in passing by Rizal Park

1 day ago
Double gold Olympic medal winner Carlos Yulo went back to his roots by navigating familiar places which played a great part...
Sports
fbtw
Alas Pilipinas stuns Vietnam

Alas Pilipinas stuns Vietnam

2 days ago
Bryan Bagunas lit the sparklers early. Then everyone on Alas Pilipinas joined the explosive display.
Sports
fbtw
Fajardo bags 8th MVP plum

Fajardo bags 8th MVP plum

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Eight Most Valuable Player awards and counting, San Miguel Beer behemoth June Mar Fajardo easily makes everyone’s list...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Olivarez tops Arcilla in national championship

Olivarez tops Arcilla in national championship

14 hours ago
Eric Jed Olivarez made a compelling statement at the Mayor Eric Olivarez National Tennis Championships, showcasing his skills...
Sports
fbtw
JPGT Luzon 5th leg unwraps

JPGT Luzon 5th leg unwraps

14 hours ago
The ICTSI Junior PGT Luzon Series reaches a critical juncture as the fifth leg kicks off at the Luisita Golf and Country Club...
Sports
fbtw

Igan Cup slated August 30

14 hours ago
Igan Ng Pilipinas Foundation, Inc. will host its 21st Igan Cup fundraising golf tournament, “Fore! A Cause… Fore! D’ Kids…” on Aug. 30 at Eastridge Golf and Country Club in Binangonan,...
Sports
fbtw
Alas men take bronze in Southeast Asia V. League

Alas men take bronze in Southeast Asia V. League

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas pulled off a historic bronze-medal finish in the Men’s Southeast Asia V. League at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with