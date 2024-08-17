Chery Tiggo coach Kung Fu Reyes happy for new Japanese citizenship of Jaja Santiago

MANILA, Philippines – Chery Tiggo head coach Kung Fu Reyes had nothing but kind words for former Crossovers star Jaja Santiago as she announced that she had officially obtained her Japanese citizenship after more than a year on Saturday.

Santiago posted on social media while the Crossovers were playing their penultimate preliminaries match against ZUS Coffee in the ongoing 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference at the Mall of Asia Arena. She last played for the team back in the 2021 Open Conference where they won the title.

“Ito na 'yung dream niya, kaya that's why nandoon naman siya sa Japan, and nakapag-asawa na rin ng Japanese, siyempre. Konti pa, mas ma-fulfill niya 'yung dream niya to join the Olympics, 'yun lang naman ang target that's why nag-migrate siya sa Japan,” said Reyes, who also handled Santiago during her high school years.

Santiago, who will go by her Japanese name Sachi Minowa, began her move to the Land of the Rising Sun after spending multiple seasons in the Japan V.League.

There, one of her former teams, Ageo Medics, convinced her of the possibility of changing her citizenship to Japanese to pursue her dream of playing in the Olympics.

As the Philippine women’s volleyball team has a ways to go and with her age waning, Santiago jumped at the opportunity.

Not only will she be eligible for the Hinotori Nippon, she will also be able to play for her current team – the JT Marvelous – as a local, rather than a reinforcement. She will also enjoy citizenship benefits as she also builds her personal life with husband Taka Minowa, who is also a coach in the PVL with the Akari Chargers.

“I think 'yun ang pinaka, one of the biggest dream nung bata, 'di na pala bata, may asawa na. I'm happy for her na nakuha niya 'yung isa sa mga talagang pangarap niya. Hindi na lang siya pangarap, andiyan na. I'm happy for her,” said Reyes.

In the most recent Olympic Games, Japan finished ninth in women’s volleyball – failing to reach the quarterfinals.