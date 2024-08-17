^

Sports

Chery Tiggo coach Kung Fu Reyes happy for new Japanese citizenship of Jaja Santiago

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 17, 2024 | 8:04pm
Chery Tiggo coach Kung Fu Reyes happy for new Japanese citizenship of Jaja Santiago
Chery Tiggo coach Kung Fu Reyes (right).
PVL Images

MANILA, Philippines – Chery Tiggo head coach Kung Fu Reyes had nothing but kind words for former Crossovers star Jaja Santiago as she announced that she had officially obtained her Japanese citizenship after more than a year on Saturday.

Santiago posted on social media while the Crossovers were playing their penultimate preliminaries match against ZUS Coffee in the ongoing 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference at the Mall of Asia Arena. She last played for the team back in the 2021 Open Conference where they won the title.

“Ito na 'yung dream niya, kaya that's why nandoon naman siya sa Japan, and nakapag-asawa na rin ng Japanese, siyempre. Konti pa, mas ma-fulfill niya 'yung dream niya to join the Olympics, 'yun lang naman ang target that's why nag-migrate siya sa Japan,” said Reyes, who also handled Santiago during her high school years.

Santiago, who will go by her Japanese name Sachi Minowa, began her move to the Land of the Rising Sun after spending multiple seasons in the Japan V.League.

There, one of her former teams, Ageo Medics, convinced her of the possibility of changing her citizenship to Japanese to pursue her dream of playing in the Olympics.

As the Philippine women’s volleyball team has a ways to go and with her age waning, Santiago jumped at the opportunity.

Not only will she be eligible for the Hinotori Nippon, she will also be able to play for her current team – the JT Marvelous – as a local, rather than a reinforcement. She will also enjoy citizenship benefits as she also builds her personal life with husband Taka Minowa, who is also a coach in the PVL with the Akari Chargers.

“I think 'yun ang pinaka, one of the biggest dream nung bata, 'di na pala bata, may asawa na. I'm happy for her na nakuha niya 'yung isa sa mga talagang pangarap niya. Hindi na lang siya pangarap, andiyan na. I'm happy for her,” said Reyes.

In the most recent Olympic Games, Japan finished ninth in women’s volleyball – failing to reach the quarterfinals.

vuukle comment

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UP Maroons find huge backer in Ateneo alumnus

UP Maroons find huge backer in Ateneo alumnus

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
In sports, rivalries run deep.
Sports
fbtw

Cignal delivers with flying colors

21 hours ago
Cignal TV, the country’s leading sports content provider, played a key role in the success of the Paris Olympics by enabling Filipinos worldwide to witness historic moments on different fronts.
Sports
fbtw
Jaja Santiago officially obtains Japanese citizenship

Jaja Santiago officially obtains Japanese citizenship

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Call her Sachi Minowa from now on.
Sports
fbtw

Coleman shines in PAI National Trials

21 hours ago
A Filipino-American athletic scholar at the government-run National Academy of Sports shone at the start of the Philippine Aquatics, Inc. 50-meter (long course) National Sports Trials at the Rizal Memorial Sports...
Sports
fbtw
Foreign coaches want piece of Yulo

Foreign coaches want piece of Yulo

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Soon, Paris Olympics hero Carlos Yulo and the national gymnastics team will have a new foreign coach.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Angry Alcaraz out after 'worst match' while Sinner wins in walkover

Angry Alcaraz out after 'worst match' while Sinner wins in walkover

7 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz let loose his frustrations with a violent racquet smash in a 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 defeat on Friday (Saturday,...
Sports
fbtw
Duke-bound Malixi sets sights on pro golf, 2028 Olympics

Duke-bound Malixi sets sights on pro golf, 2028 Olympics

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
By the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, current World No. 1 Nelly Korda will be 30 and reigning Olympic gold medalist Lydia Ko will...
Sports
fbtw
No quit in Catantan despite knee pain

No quit in Catantan despite knee pain

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
An injured Sam Catantan leaned on her spirit and determination as she went toe-to-toe with World No. 2 fencer Arianna Errigo...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo, La Salle bets crowned inaugural UAAP esports champs

Ateneo, La Salle bets crowned inaugural UAAP esports champs

By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) opened its 87th season with its first-ever Esports Tournament,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with