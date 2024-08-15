Obiena slides to No. 3 in world pole vault rankings

Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Olympian EJ Obiena dropped to No. 3 in the world pole vault rankings after barely missing the podium in Paris.

According to the latest ratings by the World Athletics, Obiena is now the World no. 3 pole vaulter behind Olympic champion Armand Duplantis of Sweden and silver medalist Sam Kendricks of the United States.

Obiena first held the No. 2 ranking in July last year.

While he dipped to No. 3 several times, he has held the position for most of the year.

Coming in fourth is Paris Olympics bronze medalist Emmanouil Karalis of Greece, while the US’ KC Lightfoot came in fifth.

Australia’s Kurtis Marschall, Turkiye’s Ersu Sasma, France’s Thibaut Collet, American Christopher Nilsen and China’s Bokai Huang round up the top 10.

Obiena earlier eyed to maintain his second spot throughout the year.

After the Olympics, the 28-year-old bared that he has been battling a back injury that affected his preparations for the Games.

The Filipino ended his Paris stint at fourth place.

Obiena and Karalis were unable to clear 5.95 meters. The former used up all three attempts, while the latter skipped the height after faulting in his first try.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Obiena said that he drew two immediate conclusions after Paris.

“First, I am filled with gratitude for the support of all of you, and to be loved at times like this, by the country that raised me. I am indeed blessed!! Thank you!” he said.

“[Secondly,] the measure of a man or woman is NOT a singular event—like the Olympics—but a cumulative or collective measure over time. I finished 4th in Paris, close but not good enough. I am not measured by this. I am measured by my career,” he added.

“I commit to everyone now, I am back in training, I am back in the game, and I am going to attack the rest of the season and make you proud. You are going to see more from me, and see the Philippine flag raised and raised on a global stage.”

Meanwhile, the pole vault meet in the Philippines has been listed in the World Athletics calendar.

The Philippine International Pole Vault Challenge will be held on September 20 at the Ayala Triangle Garden in Makati.

The event is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour-Challenger.