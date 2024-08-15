^

Delgaco seeks to pave way for more Filipino rowers in Olympics

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 15, 2024 | 11:20am
Delgaco seeks to pave way for more Filipino rowers in Olympics
Philippines' Joanie Delgaco competes in the women's single sculls final D of the rowing competition at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Centre in Vaires-sur-Marne during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on August 2, 2024.
AFP / Bertrand Guay

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina Olympian Joanie Delgaco is hopeful that more rowers will be able to qualify for future Olympic Games.

The trailblazing Delgaco had a historic stint in Paris after being the first Filipina rower to qualify for the Games.

There, she did not disappoint as she ranked 20th of 32 Olympians who competed.

The 26-year-old voiced gratefulness for the opportunity to compete in Paris.

“There are a lot of women who attempted in the qualifications, so I am really thanking the Lord because He gave me a chance to qualify as the first Filipina Olympic rower,” she said in Filipino at Tuesday's victory party for the Olympians at the Hilton Manila.

Asked if she is expecting more Filipinas to qualify for the Olympics, she said that they are constantly looking for young athletes who want to try rowing.

“To the aspiring athletes who want to be like us, do not stop chasing your dreams. You can be tired, but don’t stop,” Delgaco said.

“You should have self-discipline and love what you are doing and don’t forget the Lord,” she added.

With her performance at the Olympics, Delgaco was offered an Olympic Solidarity scholarship, which can be used anywhere in the world.

“It is really a big deal because it can help me prepare for future competitions and the next Olympic qualifications. That is also a motivation boost for me, and it will help the team grow the sport,” she stressed.

She also underscored that her goal is to also qualify for Los Angeles in 2028.

“That is what I am eyeing, to join the Olympics again.”

JOANIE DELGACO

PARIS OLYMPICS

ROWING
