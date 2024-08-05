^

Gone but not forgotten: Before Carlos Yulo, there was Teofilo Yldefonso

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 5, 2024 | 12:34pm
Gone but not forgotten: Before Carlos Yulo, there was Teofilo Yldefonso
MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo’s incredible feat in the Paris Olympics flung him into the higher echelons of Filipino athletes in history. 

Yulo, who won two Olympic gold medals in Paris, became the first Filipino to achieve such a feat. 

But almost a century before, the Philippines actually won multiple medals in the Olympics, albeit in consecutive editions.

And it was done by a literal hero.

Swimmer Teofilo Yldefonso became the first Filipino to win a medal in the Olympics back in the 1928 Summer Games in Amsterdam — a bronze in the 200 meter breaststroke swimming event. 

It was not just the Philippines’ first. It was actually the first-ever Olympic medal from Southeast Asia. 

And he did it again in the Los Angeles edition of the quadrennial sports meet in 1932, taking home another bronze for the country.

The feat of “The Ilocano Shark” is the Philippines' first taste of Olympic excellence, with Yldefonso blazing the trail to where it is now. 

But the glorious run of Yldefonso came to a bitter end. 

According to the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO) of the Department of National Defense, Yldefonso enlisted in the Philippine Scouts in 1922. Twenty years later, at the height of World War 2, he was among those who fought for the Philippines. 

The department said that Yldefonso was among those who were forced to take part in the infamous Bataan Death March. While he survived the ordeal, he ultimately succumbed to illness. 

“Confusion remains regarding Yldefonzo’s death. Official records state that Yldefonso died from dysentery and septicemia. However, narratives from his family state that Yldefonso was wounded by shrapnel and developed gangrene,” the PVAO said. 

His remains reportedly were never found. 

A historical marker was erected in his honor in Piddig, Ilocos Norte as he is immortalized. He was also earlier inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame. 

Fast forward to 2024, a total of 13 Filipino athletes have won medals in the Games. 

And a huge bulk of the credit should rightly go to the hero Yldefonso, who broke the invisible Olympic medal barrier for the Philippines.

CARLOS YULO

OLYMPICS

TEOFILO YLDEFONSO
