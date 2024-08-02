^

MPBL: San Juan routs Bataan to stretch winning streak

August 2, 2024 | 1:54pm
MPBL: San Juan routs Bataan to stretch winning streak
AC Soberano in action for the San Juan Knights.
MANILA, Philippines – San Juan trounced Bataan, 97-81, on Thursday to extend its winning run in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season at the Kamalig Gym in Orion, Bataan.

Getting the lift from hot-shooting AC Soberano and Michael Malonzo, the San Juan Knights led by as far as 44-24 and were never headed en route to their eighth straight victory and a 17-1 record in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Sinking seven triples, Soberano wound up with 25 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, and three assists to clinch the Daily Fantasy Best Player honors over Malonzo, who finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Orlan Wamar supported them with 11 points plus seven assists; followed by Dexter Maiquez with nine points plus eight rebounds as the Knights, the 2021 MPBL champion, overtook the Quezon Huskers (16-1) and moved closer to the Pampanga Giant Lanterns (19-1).

The Bataan Risers, who dropped to 5-15, drew 23 points from Yves Sazon, 14 from Rhaffy Octobre and 10 from Dante Paguio.

Earlier games saw Batangas City Tanduay Rum trample Bacolod City of Smiles, 79-54, and Davao Occidental subdue Bicolandia, 123-107.

Although only Mark Niel Cruz tallied twin digits with 10 points for Batangas, 12 other Rum Masters delivered, with Levi Hernandez contributing nine points and Kris Porter and Cedric Ablaza eight points each.

With John Ambulodto snagging 11 rebounds and Ablaza eight, the Rum Masters ruled the boards, 62-34, which they converted to 38 points inside the paint, swamping the Bacolenos' 20 points.

Batangas climbed to 14-6 and pulled Bacolod down to 1-19 despite the 18-point, six-rebound, four-assist and two-steal effort of Louie Vigil; and the 10-point output of Jose Frederic Antiporda.

Davao Occidental, powered by Mark Tallo, Kurt Lojera and Jansher Salubre, erected a 73-50 spread and proceeded to improve to 14-6.

Tallo, formerly the country's top 3x3 player, posted 24 points, four assists and three rebounds; followed by Lojera and Salubre, who both tallied 17 points for the 2021 MPBL champions.

Other Tigers who delivered were Daniel Bayla with 16 points plus six rebounds; and Keith Agovida with 11 points plus four rebounds.

The Bicolandia Oragons, who tumbled to 2-18, drew 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists from Lord Hower Casajeros; 23 points, nine assists and three rebounds from Shaquille Alanes; 17 points, nine assists and six rebounds from Cyrus Jarell; 14 points plus 10 rebounds and five assists from Chris Javier; and 11 points plus 11 rebounds and four assists from John Edcel Rojas.

Davao flaunted its deep bench with its second and third stringers combining for 77 points against only 25 from its Bicolandia counterparts.

The MPBL returns to the University of Bangued Gymnasium in Abra on Saturday with games pitting Quezon Province against Mindoro at 4 p.m., Pangasinan against South Cotabato at 6 p.m., and Iloilo against Abra at 8 p.m.

