Yulo quickly moves on from failed gymnastics all-around bid

Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo competes in the pommel horse event of the artistic gymnastics men's all-around final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 31, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines -- No regrets for Carlos Yulo.

After missing out on a medal in the men’s all-around final, the Filipino gymnast is quickly moving on to the final of vault and floor exercise in the Paris Olympics.

The 24-year-old Yulo ended the all-around final in 12th place out of the 24-man field with a score of 83.032.

The Filipino had a poor start in the championship round. He stumbled while trying to dismount the pommel horse, which put him dead-last through the first two rotations.

However, he started to climb back in the next routines and eventually finished with the respectable 12th place.

After the final round, Yulo said in an interview with One Sports that he was about to dismount from the pommel horse when he had a wrong angle with his handstand.

While the 11.900 score had greatly hurt his chances right from the get-go, the reigning Asian all-around champion said he is setting his sights to the final of vault and floor exercise next.

“Ano po, pa-dismount na po ako tapos wala yung angle ko sa handstand. Pero iyon nga po, wala na ring regrets, nangyari kung anong nangyari, tinanggap ko na po and move on po sa mga susunod na araw,” he said.

“Meron pa po akong finals and hindi [na po ako] mag-grieve po ba or malungkot kasi first of all binigay ko po yung buong puso ko, binigay ko yung best ko and healthy ako na natapos ko yung competition,” he added.

“Masaya ako sa naging resulta ko and wala po talagang regrets po.”

And, after his performances, Yulo underscored that he just focused on being happy with the result.

“[Inisip kong] maging positive lang yung attitude ko and wala namang mangyayari kung magkamali ako, kung ma-frustrate ako wala ring mangyayari. More on ano po e, magsaya po sa experience na to. Nagkamali man po andami kong natutunan,” he stressed.

“Sobrang sarap sa feeling na makasali sa finals ng all-around especially ang laking talon po from Tokyo Olympics and super grateful po na healthy po ako, walang nangyaring masama sa akin although may mistake.”

He also voiced joy that Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka won the gold medal in all-around.

The men’s vault and floor exercise finals will be on August 3.