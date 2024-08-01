^

Sports

Yulo quickly moves on from failed gymnastics all-around bid

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 1, 2024 | 2:01pm
Yulo quickly moves on from failed gymnastics all-around bid
Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo competes in the pommel horse event of the artistic gymnastics men's all-around final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 31, 2024.
Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- No regrets for Carlos Yulo.

After missing out on a medal in the men’s all-around final, the Filipino gymnast is quickly moving on to the final of vault and floor exercise in the Paris Olympics.

The 24-year-old Yulo ended the all-around final in 12th place out of the 24-man field with a score of 83.032.

The Filipino had a poor start in the championship round. He stumbled while trying to dismount the pommel horse, which put him dead-last through the first two rotations.

However, he started to climb back in the next routines and eventually finished with the respectable 12th place.

After the final round, Yulo said in an interview with One Sports that he was about to dismount from the pommel horse when he had a wrong angle with his handstand.

While the 11.900 score had greatly hurt his chances right from the get-go, the reigning Asian all-around champion said he is setting his sights to the final of vault and floor exercise next.

“Ano po, pa-dismount na po ako tapos wala yung angle ko sa handstand. Pero iyon nga po, wala na ring regrets, nangyari kung anong nangyari, tinanggap ko na po and move on po sa mga susunod na araw,” he said.

“Meron pa po akong finals and hindi [na po ako] mag-grieve po ba or malungkot kasi first of all binigay ko po yung buong puso ko, binigay ko yung best ko and healthy ako na natapos ko yung competition,” he added.

“Masaya ako sa naging resulta ko and wala po talagang regrets po.”

And, after his performances, Yulo underscored that he just focused on being happy with the result.

“[Inisip kong] maging positive lang yung attitude ko and wala namang mangyayari kung magkamali ako, kung ma-frustrate ako wala ring mangyayari. More on ano po e, magsaya po sa experience na to. Nagkamali man po andami kong natutunan,” he stressed.

“Sobrang sarap sa feeling na makasali sa finals ng all-around especially ang laking talon po from Tokyo Olympics and super grateful po na healthy po ako, walang nangyaring masama sa akin although may mistake.”

He also voiced joy that Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka won the gold medal in all-around.

The men’s vault and floor exercise finals will be on August 3.

vuukle comment

CARLOS YULO

GYMNASTICS

PARIS OLYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

By PhilstarLIVE | 14 hours ago
Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination.
Sports
fbtw
abtest
Camille Nolasco focused on grander purpose as she juggles UP, Gilas duties

Camille Nolasco focused on grander purpose as she juggles UP, Gilas duties

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Camille Nolasco had just come from a game with Gilas Pilipinas women in the Pinoyliga Women’s Cup when she arrived at...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic basketball: France edges Japan in OT after four-point play

Olympic basketball: France edges Japan in OT after four-point play

1 day ago
France scraped past Japan, 94-90, to close in on a quarterfinal spot in the men's basketball competition in the Paris Olympics,...
Sports
fbtw
From Japan, Thirdy takes act to Europe

From Japan, Thirdy takes act to Europe

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Thirdy Ravena blazed another trail for Filipino basketball players abroad.
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings face Taiwanese

Gin Kings face Taiwanese

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Justin Brownlee marks his anticipated return while a bevy of new Gin Kings are set for baptism of fire as Barangay Ginebra...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Team USA eases past South Sudan to reach Olympic basketball quarters

Team USA eases past South Sudan to reach Olympic basketball quarters

3 hours ago
Bam Adebayo led the United States with 18 points in a 103-86 win over South Sudan on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time) as the...
Sports
fbtw
Biles seeks more Olympic gymnastics glory as athletics kicks off in Paris

Biles seeks more Olympic gymnastics glory as athletics kicks off in Paris

3 hours ago
Simone Biles seeks to make more history in her glittering Olympic gymnastics career by recapturing the all-around title on...
Sports
fbtw
Uy fights back to save 70, trails by 5 in Thailand

Uy fights back to save 70, trails by 5 in Thailand

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Daniella Uy charged back with two birdies in the last five holes to shoot a 70, trailing a hot-starting Pimnipa Panthong after...
Sports
fbtw
Biles slays ghosts of Tokyo

Biles slays ghosts of Tokyo

15 hours ago
Simone Biles won the fifth Olympic gold of her legendary career as she led the United States to an emphatic victory in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with