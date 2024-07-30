^

Sports

'Diaz's mere presence to inspire Philippine Olympic lifters'

Nelson Beltran - Philstar.com
July 30, 2024 | 10:32pm
'Diaz's mere presence to inspire Philippine Olympic lifters'
The Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz celebrates as she wins gold in the women's 55kg weightlifting event during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Hanoi on May 20, 2022.
Tang Chhin Sothy / AFP

PARIS – Hidilyn Diaz is expected to be here during the Paris Games weightlifting competition, and her mere presence would surely be an added boost and inspiration to the Philippine bets.

“Makita lang siya, siguradong makaka-inspire,” said Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella.

“Her presence will definitely add much-needed inspiration to all our athletes competing in these Games especially that we have a very good start in this Olympics,” said Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann.

“While she may not currently be participating in the Olympics as an athlete, her legacy is set to continue especially after inaugurating a weightlifting academy in the Philippines… on July 26, the very day she clinched the first gold of the nation… for the benefit of our grassroots athletes,” Bachmann added.

Diaz will forever be the Philippines’ golden girl with her breakthrough gold-medal feat in Tokyo in 2021, an inspiration not just for the weightlifters but for every Filipino athlete.

She missed a fifth Olympic appearance but is expected to grace the Paris Games as a member of the International Weightlifting Federation Athletes Commission.

She may be at the competition hall as John Febuar Ceniza competes in the men’s 61kgs on August 7, Elreen Ando in women’s 59kgs on August 8 and Vanessa Sarno in women’s 71kgs on August 9.

With Diaz in the Athletes Commission are Maude Charron (Canada), Luisa Peters (Cook Islands), Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa (Mauritius), Yasmin Zammit Stevens (Malta), Fares Ibrahim El-bakh (Qatar), David Liti (New Zealand), Forrester Osei (Ghana), Cyrille Tchachet II (United Kingdom), and Keydomar Giovanni Vallenilla Sanchez (Venezuela).

They are serving their term until the Electoral Congress that takes place in the Paris Games.

Diaz’ journey is one for the books, with the Filipina competing in four Olympics — 12th placer in 2008 in Beijing, DNF (did not finish) in London in 2012, silver winner in 2016 in Rio, and finally the gold in 2021 in Tokyo.

vuukle comment

HIDILYN DIAZ

OLYMPICS

PARIS

PARIS OLYMPICS

WEIGHTLIFTING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Highlanders Paalam, Bacyadan go for Olympic boxing glory

Highlanders Paalam, Bacyadan go for Olympic boxing glory

By Nelson Beltran | 9 hours ago
Carlo Paalam starts another chase of Olympic glory while Hergie Bacyadan makes her debut in the world’s ultimate sporting...
Sports
fbtw
Villegas breaks ice for Pinoy Boxers

Villegas breaks ice for Pinoy Boxers

By Nelson Beltran | 23 hours ago
Aira Villegas ably handled the gnawing pressure of being the first one from the Philippine Fighting Five to get into action,...
Sports
fbtw
Opening parade: Pinoys dance in Paris rain

Opening parade: Pinoys dance in Paris rain

By Joaquin Henson | 23 hours ago
There’s a saying that it’s a damper when rain falls on your parade but for the Philippine delegation of 12 athletes...
Sports
fbtw
Durant shines, Tatum benched vs Serbia

Durant shines, Tatum benched vs Serbia

23 hours ago
Kevin Durant returned from injury to produce a shooting masterclass as the United States launched the defense of its Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
No sweat, no problem for Iga

No sweat, no problem for Iga

23 hours ago
Four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek underlined her status at the heavy favorite for women’s gold at the Paris...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Paris wants to keep balloon, Olympic landmarks after Games: mayor

Paris wants to keep balloon, Olympic landmarks after Games: mayor

By Agence France-Presse | 3 hours ago
Paris will explore ways to keep on display popular landmarks adorning the French capital for the Olympics even after the Games...
Sports
fbtw
Japanese Olympic superfan back with a bang in Paris

Japanese Olympic superfan back with a bang in Paris

By Andrew McKirdy | 3 hours ago
Japanese Olympic superfan Kyoko Ishikawa had not missed a Summer Games since 1992 until a pandemic-enforced spectator ban...
Sports
fbtw
Olympics show golden age of metal music

Olympics show golden age of metal music

By Philippe Grelard | 4 hours ago
Thrash metal band Gojira gave an unforgettable performance on the balconies of the historic Conciergerie palace along the...
Sports
fbtw
Sanchez makes Olympic freestyle semis

Sanchez makes Olympic freestyle semis

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Filipina swimmer Kayla Sanchez is off to the semifinals of the women’s 100 meter freestyle.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with