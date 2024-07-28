^

Sports

Filipina gymnasts in danger of missing cut

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 28, 2024 | 11:06pm
Filipina gymnasts in danger of missing cut
Philippines' Aleah Finnegan competes in the balance beam event of the artistic gymnastics women's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 28, 2024.
Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Gymnasts Emma Malabuyo, Aleah Finnegan and Levi Ruivivar’s chances of making it to the Olympic gymnastics all-around finals are on unsteady ground following their qualification performances Sunday night (Manila time).

The three Philippine bets had dazzling performances in each apparatus, but it was not enough as they are just outside looking into the top 24 gymnasts that would make the final.

Ruivivar is the closest at the 28th spot with a total score of 51.099. Her teammate Malabuyo also finished with the same output, good for 29th place.

Finnegan, though, is at 33rd with a score of 50.498.

According to the Olympics, the top 24 gymnasts will qualify for the all-around final, but only two gymnasts per country will be able to do so.

All three were also unable to punch tickets to the apparatus finals so far.

The three started their night with a performance at the balance beam. Malabuyo had a score of 12.233, while Ruivivar finished with 11.866. Finnegan tallied 11.466, which put them at 36th, 40th and 43rd, respectively.

Next, they performed in the floor exercise, where Malabuyo led the delegation anew with 13.100. Finnegan and Ruivivar notched 12.733 and 12.433 in that order, but once again, they were far from making the final.

The same went for vault (13.600 for Ruivivar, 13.383 for Finnegan and 13.266 for Malabuyo) and uneven bars (13.200 for Ruivivar, 12.566 for Finnegan and 12.500 for Malabuyo).

With their fates hanging in the balance, two more subdivisions will be performed early Monday morning (Manila time).

