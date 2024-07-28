^

Sports

Ardina fights for redemption as Ryu soars with 64

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 28, 2024 | 1:56pm
Ardina fights for redemption as Ryu soars with 64
Dottie Ardina of the Philippines plays her shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Dana Open at the Highland Meadows Golf Club on July 18, 2024 in Sylvania, Ohio.
Raj Mehta / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Dottie Ardina struggled on moving day and slipped further down the standings to joint 53rd with a 72 in the third round of the CPKC Women’s Open, now led by Korean Haeran Ryu in Alberta, Canada Saturday.

Eager to recover from a second round 75, Ardina stumbled with an early miscue on No. 2. Though she birdied the par-3 No. 5, she failed to capitalize, settling for seven straight pars before dropping another shot on the 13th.

She quickly regained her composure with a birdie on the par-5 14th but ran out of holes to mount a significant rally.

With rounds of 35-37, she posted a 54-hole aggregate of 219, slipping seven spots from a previous tie for 46th place heading into the final 18 holes of the $2.6 million championship, which serves as the final tune-up for the Olympic hopefuls.

Ardina, who came off an impressive joint seventh place finish at the Dana Open last week, hopes to find her form before the Paris Games. However, her current performance leaves much to be desired, although there are still 18 holes remaining for redemption.

Ardina will make her Olympic debut in Paris on Aug. 7-10, joining two-time Olympic veteran and ICTSI teammate Bianca Pagdanganan, who also has not had much momentum heading into the Quadrennial Games after missing the cut Friday.

Ryu, meanwhile, birdied the first four holes to grab the lead and stayed on top for the rest of the day, punctuating her brilliant 64 at the Earl Grey Golf Club with an eagle on No. 14 for a 13-under 203 total.

Former leader Lauren Coughlin, however, is just a shot behind at 204 after a 66, setting the stage for a final round shootout as Mao Saigo and Rose Zhang lie five strokes behind Ryu with 208s after scoring 61 and 66, respectively.

vuukle comment

DOTTIE ARDINA

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Top college hoops squads to duke it out in &lsquo;The Big Dance&rsquo;

Top college hoops squads to duke it out in ‘The Big Dance’

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
The Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup has elevated the arena for the best colleges and universities nationwide with a historic The...
Sports
fbtw
Searching for Paris gold

Searching for Paris gold

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
As if by design, Carlos Yulo, gymnast par excellence, is firing the opening salvo for Team Philippines in the Paris Olympics,...
Sports
fbtw
China wins first gold

China wins first gold

14 hours ago
China took the first gold of the Paris Olympics on Saturday, as the rain that dampened the opening ceremony took its toll...
Sports
fbtw
Battle for sports supremacy begins at Paris Olympics

Battle for sports supremacy begins at Paris Olympics

1 day ago
Sports
fb tw
Hidilyn sends best wishes

Hidilyn sends best wishes

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
If there’s one person who can be a source of inspiration, support, and confidence for the Filipino athletes in the Paris...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipina Olympian rower 'starstruck' during competition

Filipina Olympian rower 'starstruck' during competition

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Filipina rower Joanie Delgaco admitted being starstruck by her opponents in the women’s single sculls on Saturday as...
Sports
fbtw
Nadal may skip Olympic singles after dream-team win with Alcaraz

Nadal may skip Olympic singles after dream-team win with Alcaraz

9 hours ago
Rafael Nadal said that he does not know if he will play singles at the Paris Olympics after picking up a thigh injury in...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo off to great start in Paris Olympic bid

Yulo off to great start in Paris Olympic bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo made a strong claim to the all-around final of the Paris Olympics.
Sports
fbtw
One more chance for Delgaco

One more chance for Delgaco

By Nelson Beltran | 14 hours ago
The morning after the grand opening ceremonies, single sculls rower Joanie Delgaco set out for battle in the placid waters...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with