Paris Olympic Spotlight: Jarod Hatch (swimming)

Jarod Hatch of the Philippines swims in a heat of the men's 200m freestyle competition at the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Tokyo, Japan on August 9, 2018.

A few years after announcing his retirement, Southeast Asian Games medalist Jarod Hatch earned his spot in the Paris Olympics.

The 25-year-old Hatch, who earlier announced his retirement in 2021, was tapped to fill in the Philippines’ universality quota alongside Kayla Sanchez.

He will compete in the 100 meter butterfly, and while the competition is expected to be an uphill battle, Hatch is expected to make some splash in the Games.

Watch Hatch stroke his way victory on August 2, at around 5 p.m. (Manila time).