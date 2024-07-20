No Davison, no problem for PLDT so far in PVL Reinforced Conference

The High Speed Hitters have found themselves in good standing — an impressive 2-0 record in Pool A highlighted by a resounding win over the Creamline Cool Smashers in their conference opener.

MANILA, Philippines – The PLDT High Speed Hitters’ bid in the 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference hit a snag even before the competition started as key player Savi Davison was announced to be out indefinitely due to injury.

After their most recent victory, a three-set sweep over the Galeries Tower Highrisers, PLDT skipper Kath Arado spoke about their team’s secret of filling in the gaps.

More than adjusting quickly, Arado said that they relied on the coaches’ system and each other.

“Hindi kami pinabayaan ng coaches talaga, lahat naman since Day 1, talagang tri-naining yung bawat isa. Given na matagal na kami magkasama nila ate Fiola [Ceballos], yung mga iba, tapos late lang naman sila Savi,” said Arado.

“Hindi siya masyado malaking adjustment kasi magkakasama kami and iisang sistema lang naman inaadapt namin, which is yung kila Coach Rald [Ricafort],” she added.

It also helped that they were able to catch big fish in perennial powerhouse Creamline in their first game.

Now that they’ve handled the best of the PVL, Arado said that they need to continue upping the ante and keeping the quality of their play as the conference rolls on.

“Dagdag kumpyansa talaga [yung panalo] sa team, lalo na sa akin as a team captain,” she said.

“Yung negativity kasi talaga, ‘yon yung isa sa mga hindrance ‘eh para magimprove yung team. Magandang start yon samin kasi defending champions sila, so kailangan pa namin itaas pa yung standard namin as a team para mag-improve pa kami.”

The PLDT High Speed Hitters are seeking a return trip to the semifinals in this tournament after falling painstakingly short during the 2024 All-Filipino Conference earlier this year.

Their mission for the next round continues on Thursday, July 25, against the Farm Fresh Foxies still at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.