^

Sports

Ardina fights back with 69, advances in Dana Open

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 20, 2024 | 12:28pm
Ardina fights back with 69, advances in Dana Open
Dottie Ardina of the Philippines tees off on the third hole during the second round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland Country Club on July 20, 2023 in Midland, Michigan.
David Berding / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Dottie Ardina made a strong comeback with a 69 and secured a spot in the weekend play of the Dana Open at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio Friday (Saturday Manila time). 

Despite moving up 18 spots to tie for 37th with a 140, Ardina is trailing behind the new leader, Thai Chanettee Wannasaen, who surged ahead with a birdie-eagle finish for a 65, bringing her total to 131. 

Wannasaen is now one stroke ahead of Swede Linn Grant and Chinese player Xiyu Lin, who both carded 132s with rounds of 65 and 67, respectively.

Ardina had a solid performance, hitting all fairways with an average distance of 235 yards. Although she missed five greens, she compensated with a strong putting performance, finishing with 29 putts. 

Fellow Filipina player Clarris Guce also recovered with a 69 but did not advance past the cut, ending with a 144 after an opening round of 75, falling short by four strokes.

In New York, Pauline del Rosario had a rocky finish in the Twin Bridges Championship at Pinehaven Country Club. After a promising start on the back nine with three birdies from hole 14 following a mishap on No. 11, she struggled on the front nine, bogeying four of the last five holes to finish with a 73. 

She is currently tied for 45th, with a two-over score potentially being the cutoff for the 54-hole Epson Tour event.

Jessica Porvasnik and Lauren Stephenson set the pace with identical rounds of 66, holding a one-stroke advantage over Dana Fall, who birdied the ninth hole to finish with a 67.

Other Filipina golfers also faced challenges, with Tomita Arejola shooting a 77, Abby Arevalo carding a 79 and Chanelle Avaricio fumbling with an 80.

vuukle comment

DOTTIE ARDINA

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala back on a roll

Eala back on a roll

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Alex Eala came back with a vengeance by zooming into the quarterfinals of the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz women’s singles yesterday...
Sports
fbtw
Dramatic ICTSI Splendido triumph for Lascu&ntilde;a

Dramatic ICTSI Splendido triumph for Lascuña

12 hours ago
In yet another impressive show of lasting talent and resolve, Tony Lascuña captured the ICTSI Splendido Taal Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Brown takes shock British Open lead as stars struggle

Brown takes shock British Open lead as stars struggle

12 hours ago
Unheralded Englishman Daniel Brown shot into a shock lead of the British Open at six under par as Rory McIlroy was among the...
Sports
fbtw
PBA opens door to foreign clubs

PBA opens door to foreign clubs

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
After the success of the Bay Area Dragons’ stint in 2022, Asia’s first play-for-pay league is working on the possible...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT, Nxled, Chery Tiggo eye 2nd win

PLDT, Nxled, Chery Tiggo eye 2nd win

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
PLDT is expected to rely heavily on Russian import Elena Samoilenko anew as it shoots for a second straight win against Galeries...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Norris stays the 'nice guy' and tops Hungarian practice

Norris stays the 'nice guy' and tops Hungarian practice

3 hours ago
McLaren's Lando Norris said he had no intention of changing his "nice guy" behavior after he outpaced world champion Max Verstappen...
Sports
fbtw
IT outage hits athletes arriving for Paris Olympics

IT outage hits athletes arriving for Paris Olympics

3 hours ago
The Paris Olympics were affected by the global IT outage on Friday, with organisers temporarily unable to hand out accreditations...
Sports
fbtw
Hot Malixi makes US jr golf Last 8

Hot Malixi makes US jr golf Last 8

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Rianne Malixi charged to the quarterfinals of the 2024 US Girls’ Junior Championship after hurdling two Match Play assignments...
Sports
fbtw
USJR, Davao sweep way to semis

USJR, Davao sweep way to semis

12 hours ago
Teams from the Philippines completed sweeps of their respective elimination-round campaigns in the PSL Global Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with