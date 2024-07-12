Medina, Ramos test mettle in Jordan Brand's 1-on-1 hoops joust

MANILA, Philippines -- High school stars John Earl Medina and Gabby Ramos will represent the Philippines in the Jordan Brand’s global one-on-one tournament in Paris.

Medina, who played for the Adamson Baby Falcons last season, and Ramos, who suited up for the Gilas Pilipinas women’s team, will try to be “The One” in the tourney that will be held in Paris – District 23.

Those invited in the tournament will compete for the chance to be named “The One,” or the best one-on-one player in the world.

A one-year partnership with Jordan Brand will be up for grabs.

Ramos, in a statement, said that she is excited to represent the Philippines in the tournament, which will invite 20 young men and women to Paris.

“I’m looking forward to having a great experience representing the flag; it’s an honor to be in such great company,” she said.

“It will be a very competitive environment and we want to showcase what the Philippines has to offer, basketball-wise – that we do stand with the best of the best around the world and we can show people what we’re made of here,” she added.

Medina, for his part, said he is eager to showcase Philippine basketball in the global scale.

“Basketball is very big in my city,” he said. “Everywhere you go you see kids playing (the game) barefooted. That’s how passionate we Filipinos are for basketball. I’m excited to show what Philippine basketball is like to the world.”

Jordan brand said the competition will cover various cities across the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe and other areas.

“Today marks a milestone moment for the Jordan Brand. The moment we enter a new chapter of Greatness with that same bold and defiant spirit that Michael has always embodied with our new brand voice - Our Turn. It is both a rallying cry and a statement,” Caitlin Sargent, Jordan Brand chief marketing officer, said.

“We believe there is greatness in everyone. Our role is to unleash that within the next generation across every corner of the world by inspiring them to rise up and take their turn,” she added.

The finals of the tourney will be on July 26, and will stream live on Twitch from District 23.

“Just as Jordan Brand’s origin story is rooted in a mentality of defiant confidence, The One is designed to show who’s got next, and inspire the next generation to take their turn — over and over — until they win,” the brand stressed.

“Jordan Brand’s Summer of Basketball Culture provides the perfect moment to remind all hoopers of what greatness requires — and uses the world’s greatest stage to elevate those who best represent that truth.”