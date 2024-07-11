^

Pampanga bound for Global Championship Challenge after PSL title win

July 11, 2024 | 5:39pm
Young big man Yujin Pena is hugged by his teammate Kent Lagman as they power Pampanga to victory.
MANILA, Philippines – Despite failing to rule the Luzon Finals, Pampanga-Luid finally has something to cherish as its Born 2008 won the PSL National Finals following a hard-earned 85-79 triumph over Caloocan for the right to represent the Philippines in the biggest age-group event set to happen in the next few days — the Global Championship Challenge.

Banking on its solid firepower, Pampanga was able to outlast the Batang Kankaloo down the stretch.

Five players were able to finish in double figures for Pampanga led by Chester Tulabut, who ended up with 20 points.

But overall, it was the solid, all-around performance of Yujin Peña which stabilized Pampanga.

The burly but shifty Peña came away with a double-double performance of 14 points and 10 boards while also dishing out four assists and adding one block and a steal.

Also finishing in double-double was Iverson Pineda, who had 13 points and 12 assists.

Kent Lagman contributed 12 points, four assists and four steals while Jay Castro chipped in 10 for Pampanga, whose teams in the Luzon leg all wound up runner-up, but salvaged something special that is securing a berth in the Global Championship Challenge, the flagship event of the Pilipinas Super League.

The PSL Global Challenge opens on July 15 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum where seven teams, including the Philippines, will compete in three age-group categories – Born 2004, 2006 and 2008.

Aside from host Philippines, other teams competing are Thailand, United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Canada and New Zealand.

These international squads will be represented by young Filipino players who are based overseas.        

