^

Sports

UE fencers shine in Oblation fencing

Philstar.com
July 10, 2024 | 4:03pm
UE fencers shine in Oblation fencing
Willa Galvez of the University of the East, 2nd from left, shows her two medals, including the gold in the Under-12 girls foil, with Christine Morales, Jonie Ching and Yuna Canlas following their participation in the Oblation Fencing Cup on Saturday, July 6 in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines – University of the East fencers Willa Liana Galvez and Abi France Pangilinan delivered contrasting wins as they pocketed the gold medals in their respective categories; while Lily Juico won her first epee title during the Oblation Fencing Cup over the weekend in Quezon City. 

Galvez, an incoming Grade 8 for the Red Warriors who made her UAAP debut in Season 86 last March, won the gold medal in Under-12 girl’s foil division following a thrilling 10-8 win over Christine Morales of Canlas Fencing. The latter blew an 8-7 lead as the aggressive Galvez scored three straight points.

It was the last competition for Galvez in the U-12, as she will turn 13 on July 16 — the reason why she let out a scream in celebration of her win in the finals, which came after a thrilling 7-5 victory in the semifinal round against Yuna Canlas, an incoming rookie for the Red Warriors.

“I’m just happy to win my last U-12 competition. My last two tournaments in U-12 ended in defeats in the finals and semifinals — both times I thought it was my last. I was given another chance, which is probably my last in U-12, so I gave it my all. A good farewell at U-12,” said Galvez.
 
Canlas and Jonie Ching settled with the bronze medals.

Backed by Strong Group Athletics, San Miguel, Nickel Asia Corporation, Rain or Shine, Pocari Sweat PH, Eastern Communications, Kick-Start Coffee, NLEX, Smart Communications, and the MVP Sports Foundation, Galvez and Canlas are set to join a training camp on July 13-18 in Taiwan; and a competition on July 20 to 22 in Thailand as they gear up for UAAP Season 87.

Pangilinan, on the other hand, won the gold medal in U-12 mixed epee as he edged Juico 10-5 in the finals. He and Canlas are both incoming Grade 7 student-athlete scholars at UE with Ryona Salvante (saber), while Don Geronimo (epee) and Bryan Siembra (sabre) are both entering Grade 10, and Eya Mendoza (foil) is a Grade 11 transferee. 

As the top finisher in girls, Juico — daughter of Quezon City District 1 councilor and QCSep Fencing Team founder Joseph Juico — got the gold medal. Galvez, who lost to Pangilinan in the semifinals, earned the silver medal, while Ching and Mary Guidote of Mandaluyong Fencing got the bronze.

 
Johnshie Candelaria of Hampton Court FC finished behind Pangilinan with the silver in the boys bracket, while Kevin Salipong and Yoseph Mabini of QCSep shared for the bronze medal in the event organized by Oblation Fencing, founded in 2019 by UP fencers Michael Tan and Dale Gonzales.

“We’re very happy with the turnout on our first event in Oblation Fencing. It’s a success just seeing the young fencers who participated. More than the medals they won, it’s the experience they gained in tournaments like this, which we hope to do again next year,” said Tan.

Other winners were Grey Ang of CF (U-7 mixed foil), Lukas dela Cruz of Hampton (U-8 mixed foil), Liam Ibarra of CF (U-10 boys foil), Yuri Canlas of CF (U-12 girls foil) and Lucas Palafox of Alabang Fencing (U-12 boys foil). Linus Syyengco of CF (U-8 mixed saber), Alden Umali of Siege Saber (U-10 mixed sabre), Elise Acuzar of CF (U-12 girls sabre), Ygo Soriano of Calle de Armas (U-12 boys sabre). Jowie Cabaccan of Oblation (U-10 mixed epee), Summer Feliciano of Alabang Fencing (U-15 girls epee) and Sid Peralta of CF (U-15 boys epee).

vuukle comment

FENCING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas now a global contender

Gilas now a global contender

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
It took only three games in the recent Latvia FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament for world No. 37 Gilas to be recognized as...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena to open Philippine athletics' Paris Olympic bid

Obiena to open Philippine athletics' Paris Olympic bid

1 day ago
Medal hopeful EJ Obiena will jumpstart Philippine athletics’ campaign in the coming Paris Olympics.
Sports
fbtw
France in turmoil as it prepares to 'host the world' for Olympics

France in turmoil as it prepares to 'host the world' for Olympics

1 day ago
France was plunged into political turmoil on Monday (Tuesday Manila time), three weeks before hosting the Olympics, while...
Sports
fbtw
'Face of Indian boxing' defied taunts to dream of Olympic glory

'Face of Indian boxing' defied taunts to dream of Olympic glory

1 day ago
Nikhat Zareen defied taunts to succeed Mary Kom as the face of Indian boxing and now wants to add an Olympic medal to her...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee earns OQT All-Star honors

Brownlee earns OQT All-Star honors

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas ace Justin Brownlee earned a spot in the “All Star 5” of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MPBL: Quezon, Pampanga retain Top 2 placing in standings

MPBL: Quezon, Pampanga retain Top 2 placing in standings

4 hours ago
Quezon Province and Pampanga posted contrasting wins on Tuesday to keep their 1-2 spots in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Messi says he is enjoying 'last battles' for Argentina

Messi says he is enjoying 'last battles' for Argentina

4 hours ago
Lionel Messi said he was enjoying his "last battles" with Argentina after the 37-year-old found the net in a 2-0 win over...
Sports
fbtw
Alyssa Valdez comforts undrafted PVL hopefuls

Alyssa Valdez comforts undrafted PVL hopefuls

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Perhaps the most important source of comfort for the undrafted players was three-time PVL Most Valuable Player Alyssa Valdez...
Sports
fbtw
Golf's newest bromance may be the key to unlocking Tom Kim&rsquo;s fullest potential

Golf's newest bromance may be the key to unlocking Tom Kim’s fullest potential

By Chuah Choo Chiang | 5 hours ago
Korean golf legend K.J. Choi once coined a phrase that would become his life’s mantra and drive other dreamers from...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with