Blacklist Rivalry survives play-ins, advances in Riyadh Masters

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 7, 2024 | 1:31pm
Blacklist Rivalry survives play-ins, advances in Riyadh Masters
Blacklist Rivalry.
Esports World Cup

MANILA, Philippines -- Blacklist Rivalry booked a slot to the group stages of the Riyadh Masters after a 3-1-1 run in the playins in the ongoing Dota2 event at the Esports World Cup (EWC).

Blacklist Rivalry started its campaign with a draw against South American team beastcoast and a 2-0 sweep of Chinese qualifier champions G2 x iG.

Day 2 saw Blacklist Rivalry sweep yet another Chinese team, LGD Gaming, to move one step closer to the group stages. Though the team still had two matches remaining, the sweep against Eastern Europe qualifier champions Virtus.pro, 2-0, was enough to propel the all-Filipino squad to the group stages.

Though the team ended its play-ins campaign with a loss to Western Europe qualifiers champion Entity, it finished second in its group with three wins, one loss and one draw.

"It feels really good [to advance to the group stage] because you know, SEA teams, sometimes we finish last place and we go to the airport really fast. That's why I feel really happy that we passed through play-in," Blacklist Rivalry's Kim "Gabbi" Santos said in a post-match interview.

Learning from their mistakes as they exited the TI qualifiers at the first round, the team adjusted their playstyle and how they look at each game.

"We're just trying to play it like a scrim, each game. So we don't really feel like more pressure about the official [matches]. And we're just like enjoying every single day because we're so happy that we're able to play in this kind of tournament. We're just happy to be here," Santos added.

Blacklist Rivalry will continue its Riyadh Masters campaign in the group stages starting July 10.

