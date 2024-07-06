^

Unbeaten Team Liquid Echo advances to MSC playoffs

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 6, 2024 | 11:05am
Team Liquid Echo.
MANILA, Philippines -- Team Liquid Echo ruled Group C of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Mid-Season Cup (MSC) as it went undefeated to book a slot in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, reigning Philippine champion Team Liquid made quick work of MPL MENA's runner-up Twisted Minds during their first match-up, sweeping the home team, 2-0, in the tournament's opening day.

Their next match-up was against Team Spirit at the MLBB Continental Championships, featuring the roster of M4 dark horse Deus Vult. Team Liquid ECHO ended the match-up in fashion with EXP laner Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya soloing the base as they took the 2-0 sweep and secured their playoffs spot.

But the day wasn't over as the battle to determine the top team in the group would close the night as the Cavalry faced Wild Card champions HomeBois from Malaysia. The match-up saw Team Liquid Echo punish the Malaysian squad seeing a score of 17-5 and 27-8 to remain undefeated in Group C.

With Team Liquid Echo already advancing to the next stage of MSC, all eyes are now on Falcons AP Bren, which will have its remaining group matches on Sunday, July 7. The team will face Cloud9 at 5:30 p.m. and Falcon Esports at 8 p.m. (both Manila time).

