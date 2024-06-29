Gilas women wallop Samoa to secure finals berth in FIBA Asia Cup Division B

MANILA, Philippines -- The Gilas Pilipinas women’s team is going to the FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup Division B finals after obliterating Samoa, 71-47, Saturday at the Futian Sports Park in Shenzhen, China.

Ava Fajardo paced Gilas with 19 points and four rebounds. Naomi Pangainban added 12 points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists.

The Philippines, which moved closer to Division A promotion, broke the game wide open in the fourth quarter, turning a 10-point advantage into an insurmountable lead.

After leading by just 10, 49-39, heading into the final frame, the Filipina ballers tightened up in defense and unleashed haymaker after haymaker with a 16-2 run to go up by 24, 65-41, capped by a pair of free throws by Sophia Canindo.

Back-to-back deuces by Caprice Hiko and Tereise Reupena halted the run, but Canindo, Alyssa Rodriguez and Ashlyn Abong teamed up in the final minutes to put the game to bed.

After trailing by double digits in the opening quarter, Samoa kept in step with Gilas, trailing by just five, 34-39, in the third quarter.

The Philippines, though, kept its distance with a 10-3 run capped by an Alicia Villanueva 3-pointer, before Mylaani Sione powered her way through to cut the lead to 10, 49-39, heading into the fourth canto.

Villanueva and Candido backstopped Gilas with 11 markers apiece.

Sione spearheaded Samoa with 18 markers and eight boards.

Kira-May Filemu added 12 markers and 17 boards.

The Philippines dominated defensively, notching 26 steals compared to six for Samoa.

They scored 28 points from turnovers and had 31 fastbreak points.

The Philippines will face either Iran or Lebanon in the final set on Sunday.