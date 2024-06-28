^

Gilas women seek better showing in FIBA 3x3 Wuhan tilt

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 28, 2024 | 11:48am
Gilas women seek better showing in FIBA 3x3 Wuhan tilt
Sam Harada
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- The Gilas Pilipinas women 3x3 team is eyeing a stronger finish in the Wuhan leg of the FIBA 3x3 women’s series this weekend, star Sam Harada said, after forgettable performances in France.

After reaching the quarterfinals in the Ulaanbaatar leg of the tournament earlier in the month, the Philippine team stumbled in France, finishing in 11th place in both Clermont-Ferrand and Orléans.

With the tourney going to Wuhan this weekend, Harada stressed that they will continue to work harder as they aim for a better conclusion this time around.

“Even if we did not get the results that we wanted, we know that we will just keep on improving,” she said.

“Our experience there is an eye-opener for us, because the competition is indeed at a world-class level,” she added.

The team previously fielded a quartet of Harada, Kaye Pingol, Hazelle Yam and Allana Lim.

In Wuhan, Angelica Surada will replace Lim, according to the FIBA website.

“We have a lot to improve on, from individual skills, strength, discipline and patience in the system we are running with. Us Filipinos are really smaller, so we have to learn how to play against taller teams,” Harada stressed.

“The good thing is we have chemistry and we are exposed to this kind of competition… We will not surrender and we will show how Filipinos play beautiful basketball.”

The Philippines is grouped with Thailand, Taipei Absolute and China.
The games will tip off on Saturday afternoon.

