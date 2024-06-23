Hodge raves about Bolts' 'movie-like' PBA title conquest

MANILA, Philippines -- "It’s a movie."

This was how Meralco Bolts forward Cliff Hodge described how the team won its first-ever PBA championship at the expense of the San Miguel Beermen.

Hodge, who has been a member of the Bolts since the squad drafted him in 2012, finally won his first championship in the PBA last Sunday against the mighty San Miguel Beermen.

Meralco had to bank on Chris Newsome’s heroics in the final seconds to win its first title in the league.

However, Hodge could be seen as the team’s heart and soul, doing the dirty work for the Bolts throughout the series.

“It’s a movie. It’s a freaking movie. It’s amazing,” he told reporters after the game.

The workhorse admitted that he almost lost hope of finally winning the big one, especially as he is now in his mid 30s.

“There’s always doubt until you can actually win. It’s just a lot of trust, just a lot of… just thinking about the next possession, the next play,” he said.

“I’m just hoping no matter how much, all the work you put in, it will pay off in the best way eventually,” he added.

“I won a championship, that’s the main thing I wanted to do is win the championship. I finally got it and I don’t know, I guess, they can’t say anything now that I haven’t won a championship. So, I’m extremely happy, extremely blessed.”

The next step for the forward is to try and win another, he bared, even if it means getting some bruises on his body.

“We have to try another and win another one, I guess? You know, just try to give it all for my team,” he stressed.

“[If my] body’s just everything I can give for my team, I’ll do it til I’m dead. So yeah, just play the same way I play,” he added.

“That’s the mindset. Just keep it going. Play as hard as you can and we’ll see. Just enjoy the moment now, I’ve waited 13 years for this, and I’m gonna enjoy it.”