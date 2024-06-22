Ajido continues to sizzle with 4th gold in National Age Group swim tilt

MANILA, Philippines -- Jamesrey Ajido continues his golden run in the Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) National Age Group Championships after topping three more divisions in the tourney on Saturday.

Ajido, a veteran international competitor, splashed his way in winning his fourth gold medal after topping the boys 15 Class A 50 meter backstroke (28.50), 100 meter freestyle (53.97) and 100 meter butterfly.

He earlier won a gold in the 200 meter freestyle on Friday at the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming Pool inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Center in Manila.

On Saturday, Ajido finished ahead of Elijah Ebayan (30.24) and John Jeremy Villanueva (30.42), before stamping his class against Matt Aaron (58.02) and Rodevic Gonzalvo (58.32).

In the butterfly division, he beat Rodevic Gonzalvo (1:00.12) and Elijah Ebayen (1:01.77).

"I am feeling better now and hopefully, my shoulder heals before the national tryouts in August," he said in Filipino.

He sustained a left shoulder injury during the ASEAN school tryouts last month.

Micaela Mojdeh also topped the 17-over Class A 100 meter breaststroke competition, notching 1:16.62 against Dee Vianne Catedrilla nd Gerice Oyaman.

She likewise finished second against Camille Buico, who clocked in at 29.01 in the 50 meter butterfly.

Her brother, Behrouz Mohammad, also claimed the gold medals in the boys 13 Class A 100 meter backstroke, 100 meter fly and 400 meter individual medley, while her younger brother Mikhael Jasper ruled boys 9 Class B 50 meter breast, 100 meter fly, 50 meter fly, 100 meter free and 200 meter free.

Pia Magat also won in the 100 meter freestyle and the 50 meter breast, while Pia Ato took home the girls 14 Class B 100 meter free and 400 meter.

Nicola Diamante topped the girls 13 Class A 50 meter back.

Arianne Lim, Sophia Garra, Elizabeth Requioma, Savinahh Oliveros and Kyla Bulaga also copped gold medals.