Gutang signs with Samsung Thunders in Korean B League

MANILA, Philippines -- Justin Gutang is taking his energetic play to Seoul as he signed with the Samsung Thunders in the Korean Basketball League (KBL), the team announced Wednesday.

Gutang, who left the Changwon LG Sakers last week, averaged 8.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in the previous season.

“Samsung Thunders signed Justin Gutang as the Asian Quota player for the new season!” the team posted on Instagram, as translated by Google.

“Looking forward to a high energy play! Please feel very welcome!” it added.

He played solidly for the Changwon squad that finished second in the elimination round with a 36-18 win-loss slate.

The LG Sakers, though, fell against the Suwon KT Sonicboom in the semifinals.

After the season, the team tapped former Japan B.League Asian import Carl Tamayo.

The former College of St. Benilde Blazer is expected to have a big role for Samsung, which had a dismal 14-40 win-loss record in the past season.

“Let us show you a completely different Samsung. #bleedblue #thunders,” Gutang posted on his official Instagram page.