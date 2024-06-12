^

More PATAFA bets in chase of Paris spots

Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
June 12, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — If the reckoning for Olympic athletics qualifying based on world rankings were to end today, the Philippines would enter four more Paris bets with John Cabang Tolentino in 110m hurdles, Lauren Hoffman in 400m hurdles, Kristina Knott in 200m and Robyn Brown in 400m hurdles. Hovering below the cut-off but within striking distance are Janry Ubas in long jump and Eric Cray in 400m hurdles.

The qualifying period ends on June 30. According to PATAFA secretary-general Jasper Tanhueco, all six hopefuls are scheduled to compete in more meets for the chance to improve their rankings before the cut-off. “Athletes can earn more points not only based on their performance but also the level of their placing in the meet,” said Tanhueco. “Higher-level meets offer more points because of the placing points but it will still depend on their actual performance in terms of time or distance.”

So far, the only PATAFA athlete to book a ticket to Paris is world No. 2 pole vaulter EJ Obiena. Tolentino appears to be a lock in 110m hurdles as hes ranked No. 28 with a top 40 cut-off. Hoffman is No. 32 with a top 40 cut-off while Knott is No. 40 with a top 48 cut-off. Brown is right at the top 40 cut-off at No. 40. Ubas is No. 39 but the cut-off is the top 32 while Cray is No. 49 with a top 40 cut-off.

To raise her ranking, Brown is set to compete at the Edmonton Invitational in Alberta, Canada tomorrow and the Meeting National de Troyes in Aube, France, on Sunday. Shes waitlisted at a higher-level meet in the Bahamas on Sunday so if the invitation comes in, she may opt to waive her appearance in Aube. Brown may also compete in a meet in Madrid on June 21 and the Czeslaw Cybulski Memorial in Poland on June 23.

Knott, Ubas, Hoffman, Cray and Tolentino are chasing their Paris tickets through more meets before the month ends. Cray is booked with Brown at the Edmonton Invitational and the Harry Jerome Track Classic in Burnaby, Canada on Saturday. Tolentino will compete in Madrid on June 21. Ubas hopes to boost his ranking at the Thailand Open on June 14-17, Qosanov Memorial in Kazakhstan on June 22-23 and Silk Road to the Olympics in Uzbekistan on June 28-29.

