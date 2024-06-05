^

Sports

Filipino booters go for broke vs Vietnam in FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
June 5, 2024 | 7:03pm
Filipino booters go for broke vs Vietnam in FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

Match Thursday (My Dinh Stadium, Hanoi)
7 p.m. (8 p.m. Manila time) – Vietnam vs Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines vows to play its heart out as it seeks a lifesaving victory against host Vietnam Thursday night in the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi.

The Filipinos occupy the rear in Group F with only one point on a draw against three losses, and they need to sweep their last two matches on the road beginning with the 7 p.m. assignment (8 p.m.) in the Vietnamese capital to have a chance at advancing to the third round.

The Pinoy booters trail unbeaten leader Iraq (12 points on 4-0-0 win-draw-loss), second-running Indonesia (seven points on 2-1-1) and the Vietnamese (three points on 1-0-3) with only two match days left in Round 2.

“Expect a very intense and exciting game,” said Philippine midfielder Christian Rontini.

“I know people think that Vietnam is strong and everything, but we will put in our work. We will give everything from the first minute until the final whistle. We don’t play for a draw or for a loss, we play only to win. That’s it.”

First order of business is to do another “Miracle in Hanoi” like the Azkals of old in 2010 and upset the Golden Star Warriors to revive its chances. Then the team must extract maximum points against Indonesia on Tuesday in Jakarta and hope the results would be enough to send them through as one of two qualifiers from the group.

Coach Tom Saintfiet has assembled a 28-man crew led by veterans Neil Etheridge and Patrick Reichelt and beefed by 10 new faces that trained in Dubai for this assignment.

“We are well prepared. We made changes, with some new players,” said Saintfiet. “Sure, Vietnam is the favorite, but we come here trying to get the three points. That’s the intention, even if we know it’ll be difficult.”

Vietnam enjoys a big edge against the Philippines head to head, winning 18 of 21 encounters, including a 2-0 verdict in the previous window of the Qualifiers in Manila in November.

vuukle comment

FIFA WORLD CUP ASIAN QUALIFIER

FOOTBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hoey qualifies for US Open golf tourney

Hoey qualifies for US Open golf tourney

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Filipino PGA Tour rookie Rico Hoey earned his first major start with a strong third-place finish in one of the sectional qualifiers...
Sports
fbtw
Sibol names coaches for upcoming IESF tiff

Sibol names coaches for upcoming IESF tiff

By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
In preparation for the upcoming 16th World Esports Championships (WEC) by the International Esports Federation (IESF), the...
Sports
fbtw
PHINMA stages 2nd Eco-swing Golf Cup

PHINMA stages 2nd Eco-swing Golf Cup

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
Sports brings people together, and that was what happened last week, when I was fortunate to have been invited by the PHINMA...
Sports
fbtw
New set of poles coming for EJ

New set of poles coming for EJ

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association of the Philippines president Terry Capistrano has procured new poles for...
Sports
fbtw
Velarde rules National Age Group Chess Championships elims

Velarde rules National Age Group Chess Championships elims

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
John Jerish Velarde claimed his second tournament victory after he recently topped the premier open under-18 division of the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tamayo signs with Changwon LG Sakers in Korean Basketball League

Tamayo signs with Changwon LG Sakers in Korean Basketball League

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Carl Tamayo is taking his talents to South Korea and joining the Changwon LG Sakers in the Korean Basketball League, the team...
Sports
fbtw
Arbole posts 2 eagles to gain share of lead with Lascu&ntilde;a

Arbole posts 2 eagles to gain share of lead with Lascuña

4 hours ago
Art Arbole produced an exceptional performance by carding a 66, catching Tony Lascuña at the helm of the ICTSI Lakewood...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women make FIBA 3x3 debut in Mongolia

Gilas women make FIBA 3x3 debut in Mongolia

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
Fancied home bets stand in the way as the Gilas Pilipinas women’s team plunge into their debut campaign Thursday in...
Sports
fbtw
Celebrating 10 years of Matsuyama magic

Celebrating 10 years of Matsuyama magic

By Chuah Choo Chiang | 6 hours ago
This week marks Matsuyama’s 10th anniversary of his maiden PGA Tour victory at The Memorial Tournament presented by...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with