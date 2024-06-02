Fast races to define full IRONMAN, 70.3 Subic

MANILA, Philippines -- One week into the highly anticipated Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines and the IM 70.3 Subic Bay, contenders are honing their skills for a race filled with challenges, not only prepared to test their power, speed and stamina but also to employ strategies crucial for victory in these premier endurance races.

The race, headlined by a diverse field of runners with varying strengths, united by a common mission in different age-group divisions, will be unique battle of participation and collaboration. It is the only event that features both the full-distance (3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42.2km run) and half IRONMAN races (1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21.1km run).

“We’ve maintained the two-loop swim course but have made some adjustments,” said race director Neville Manaois. Lane lines have been removed and replaced with color-coded buoys marking the route every 50 meters – yellow for the outbound path (yellow), red for turning points and orange for guide back.

The bike course is divided into two parts. The first part, starting at SCTEX (Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway), is a two-loop (45km) segment covering a total of 90km. The second 90km of the full-distance event is new, requiring athletes to complete six loops in Subic Bay.

This section leads participants through Argonaut, NCT road, and San Bernardo Road, offering a challenging and fast-paced race. Given the multi-loop course, athletes are recommended to use GPS devices to track their distance and laps. Organizers will provide hydration, food and access to personal need bags.

The run stage remains unchanged from last year, featuring a rolling, fast route. The four-loop course includes aid stations providing hydration, food, and medical services. Lap bands are provided to help athletes oriented during the race.

“We are very pleased to stage the fifth edition of the Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines,” said Greg Banzon, COO and executive vice president of Century Pacific Food, Inc. “This event allows us to promote health and fitness while showcasing the spirit of determination needed to train for and complete a full IRONMAN. We hope to inspire more people to pursue their own challenging goals, whether in triathlon or life in general.”

Meanwhile, the athletes race briefing will be held at 10 a.m. today (Monday) and will also be posted on www.facebook.com/IM703Subic. Athletes’ check-in starts on Thursday till Saturday, alongside the opening of the Subic Bay Store and the Subic Bay Village Expo at Hall B, Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center.

Also on tap are the 5km Underpants Run on June 7, limited to the 550 participants aged 18-years-old-and-above, and the Choco Hero IRONKIDS on June 8, also at Subic Bay Boardwalk.

Organized by The IRONMAN Group, the blue-ribbon event also serves as a qualifying race for three World Championships, making it a highly sought-after race, set to international standards, for aspiring athletes.

The top 25 male triathletes will qualify for the Kona, Hawaii world tilt slated Oct. 22-28 where they will join elite athletes in the Full IM World Championships. Fifteen female athletes will also get their chance to shine on the global stage in the IM World Championship in Nice, France from Sept. 24-28, in a gathering of both professionals and age-group competitors.

The IM 70.3 Subic Bay, on the other hand, offers 45 age-group qualifying slots to the Vinfast IM 70.3 World Championship in Taupo, New Zealand on Dec. 14-15. Additionally, 15 berths are reserved exclusively for female participants in a pioneering move for gender equality.

Backers of the event are Century Tuna, Subic Bay, Vinfast, HOKA, ROKA, Breitling 1884, Athletic Brewing Co., Hyperice, Maurten, Santini, AG1, Wahoo, Qatar Airways, Fulgaz, TriDot and Always Advancing, Nirvana, Compressport, EKOI, Outside, 2Go, Birch Tree, ION Advanced Electrolyte Drink, Lightwater, NLEX, SCTEX, NLEX Connector, One Sport, Cignal, Santé, Sportograf.com, Teresa Marble and The Philippine Star.

The IM 70.3 and full IM are part of the IRONMAN Group’s 2023-24 Season Pass and Flex 90 programs. These offerings allow athletes to participate in multiple race across Oceania and Asia at a reduced cost and provide flexibility in changing race dates without penalties.