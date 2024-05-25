^

RJ Abarrientos puts premium on learning from Japan B.League stint

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 25, 2024 | 5:06pm
RJ Abarrientos puts premium on learning from Japan B.League stint
RJ Abarrientos
Facebook / Japan B.League

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite a “very rough” season, RJ Abarrientos is focusing on the learnings he had in the past Japan B.League season.

After a huge rookie season with the Korean Basketball League side Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus, where he went home with the Rookie of the Year honors, he took the lead and went to the Land of the Rising Sun and signed with the Shinshu Brave Warriors in the Japan B.League.

Abarrientos, on the sidelines of the Japan B.League’s watch party of the tourney finals at the Mall of Asia Arena, acknowledged the up-and-down season.

“It was a very rough season for our team, especially me, individually. But, I had a lot of learnings,” he told reporters in Filipino.

“So, I am not thinking that after losing, it is done, we are not learning after. So, we are looking forward to next season,” he added.

The Brave Warriors had a dismal 10-50 win-loss record as the 24-year-old guard averaged 7.8 points, 2.4 assists and 1.7 rebounds.

He shot 34.7% from the field.

The guard also underscored that he is eager to learn and grow more in the coming years.

“In every position in basketball, especially point guard, generally you have to be a leader of your team. So, me as a point guard, skills are not the only thing to improve on,” he said.

“I also have to improve on my communication with coaches and players, that is what I think I need to improve on,” he added.

Meanwhile, Abarrientos said that he is unsure of his next steps in his career, as his contract ends after the season.

He said he is still undecided and will still have negotiations.

