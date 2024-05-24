^

Sports

Stags trample Altas to lead NCAA 3x3 Pool B

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 24, 2024 | 2:51pm
Stags trample Altas to lead NCAA 3x3 Pool B

MANILA, Philippines -- San Sebastian College used its nearly impeccable outside shooting as it crushed University of Perpetual Help, 21-8, on Friday to zoom to the top of Pool B in NCAA Season 99 senior 3x3 basketball at the Jose Rizal University Gym.

Caesleyh Kent Bacani, Tristan Jeremiah Felebrico, and Ralph and Reggz Gabat were unforgiving in their decimation of Axl and Bryan Manuel, Henry Montemayor and Emmanuel Pizarro, which catapulted the former to No. 1 with a pristine 2-0 card.

The Stags earlier turned back Emilio Aguinaldo College’s Mac Chester Jacob, Aero Pardonsolan, Rico Postanes and Jervin Vista in this event organized by Management Committee chair Paul Supan of JRU.

SSC-R has closed in on a Final Four seat, and a win over either San Beda at press time and Mapua on Saturday would accomplish the feat.

Other Pool B results saw San Beda, which is composed of Rafael Jalbuena, John Elbert Lopez, Zairose Mina and Jose Iñigo Torres, edging UPHSD, 22-19.

In Pool A, College of St. Benilde’s Jericho Jalalon, Edson Serrano, Irele Galas and Eyeya Ondoa survived Arellano University’s Marco Polo Antonio, Ernest John Geronimo, Bryan Rosalin and Kenji Troy Tan, 17-15; while JRU’s Joshua Guiab, Jonathan Medina, Karl de Jesus and Vince Sarmiento edged Lyceum of the Philippines University's Khen Caduyac, Nathaniel Fuentes, Juan Raphael Garro and Jehtro Murray Reyes, 18-16, to share the group lead.

The Pirates, however, bounced back and stayed in contention with a 22-20 escape over Letran’s Kobe Bryant Monje, Kint Ariar, Josef Bojorcelo and Marc Javillonar for a 1-1 record.

The Knights, who earlier trounced the Chiefs, 18-12, fell to 1-1.

