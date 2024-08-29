^

Sports

Power outages force PVL to reschedule semis

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
August 29, 2024 | 10:55am
Power outages force PVL to reschedule semis
From left: Majoy Baron of PLDT, Akari's Grethcel Soltones, Bernadeth Pons of Creamline and Cignal's Gel Cayuna.
PVL Images

Games Saturday (Mall of Asia Arena) 
4 p.m. — PLDT vs Akari 
6 p.m. — Creamline vs Cignal

MANILA, Philippines – The Premier Volleyball League rescheduled its Reinforced Conference semifinal games pitting PLDT with Akari and Creamline with Cignal initially set Thursday at the PhilSports Arena to Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena due to power outages in Pasig caused by the recent continuous downpour.

Because of this, the knockout championship round has been subsequently reset from Saturday to Monday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

According to the league, the adverse weather conditions have led to significant damage to several Meralco power posts supplying electricity to the PhilSports Arena, rendering the facility inoperable for the scheduled event.

