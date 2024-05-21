Valientes take on Taiwan’s Mustangs in 'The Asian Tournament' Leg 2

MANILA, Philippines – The Zamboanga Valientes begin their Leg 2 campaign in The Asian Tournament Tuesday night with a rematch against the Taiwan Mustangs in Passi City, Iloilo.

The Valientes have tapped former University of North Texas standout Rickey Brice, who at 7-foot-2 is expected to match up with the Mustangs’ 7-foot-4 Center Sam Degara.

The Valientes, currently third in the standings, lost to a Mustang squad led by former PBA star guard Alex Cabagnot in their Leg 1 encounter and are looking for payback in their 7 p.m. clash.

Zamboanga will parade homegrown players Janner Hansan, RR de Leon and John Esperat — who was discovered by the squad during their “Dayo” series — former PBA players Mike Tolomia and Rudy Lingganay, and team captain Peter Alfaro.

Team owner Junie Navarro, for his part, expressed his gratitude to Passi City Mayor Stephen Palmares for being a gracious host.

Navarro’s Valientes are supported by Col. Ariel Querubin, Mayor John Dalipe, Rep. Mannix Dalipe, Rep. Kyhmer Olaso, and their sponsors include Cocogen, Midas, Go for Gold, MLV, Casino Plus, JT Sports and Taza Manila.