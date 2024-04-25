^

Sports

Valientes chalk up 2nd win The Asian Tournament

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 25, 2024 | 10:44am
Valientes chalk up 2nd win The Asian Tournament
Zamboanga Valientes
Philstar.com / Ralph Villanueva

MANILA, Philippines -- The Zamboanga Valientes notched their second win in the opening leg of The Asian Tournament after holding on against the Pola Pilipinas RPG, 98-88, Wednesday in Guangdong, China.

Zamboanga guard Franky Johnson erupted for 22 points in the game, making five 3-pointers in 24 minutes off the bench.

Malick Diouf had a monster performance of 16 points and 20 rebounds; while Nick Evans stuffed the statsheet with 15 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three blocks.

The Valientes held a huge 32-point lead, 80-48, going into the fourth quarter and looked primed to run away with the game.

However, the other Philippine squad exploded with a 32-10 run to go within 10, 90-80, with less than two minutes in the game.

Diouf and Evans then put the finishing touches with a mini 5-0 run as the Valientes went up up 95-80 with 45 seconds left.

Pola was able to cut the lead to eight with a pair of freebies by Joseph Marquez, but time was not on their side any longer.

“I think [it] was a really hard-fought win, obviously this is another Filipino team so they are going to come out here and give us their best. Tonight we really played for pride. I’m glad that we are the Filipino team that came out on top,” Johnson said.

“It was a learning experience for the whole team to continue to move forward. We will just go out here and continue executing, keep working on our stuff because now, since these are consolation games, we will prepare for the next [leg] and the next [leg] after that,” he added.

With the win, Zamboanga rose to 2-2 in the season, while Pola dropped to their fourth straight loss.

The Valientes will face the East Asia Pirates on Thursday at 4 p.m.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

ZAMBOANGA VALIENTES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala on course for dream match vs Swiatek

Eala on course for dream match vs Swiatek

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Alex Eala scored the biggest win just yet in her young career by pulling the rug from under world No. 41 Lesia Tsurenko of...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles soar past Lady Falcons for winning exit

Blue Eagles soar past Lady Falcons for winning exit

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles ended their roller-coaster UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball campaign in a positive way as they...
Sports
fbtw
Doncic shines, Mavs equalize

Doncic shines, Mavs equalize

12 hours ago
Luka Doncic scored 32 points as the Dallas Mavericks battled to a series-tying 96-93 road victory over the Los Angeles Clippers...
Sports
fbtw
Holt sparks Dyip win vs Batang Pier

Holt sparks Dyip win vs Batang Pier

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Stephen Holt came up big in the clutch as the Terrafirma Dyip ended a two-game losing streak, 110-108, sending the NorthPort...
Sports
fbtw
Manila in come-from-behind win

Manila in come-from-behind win

12 hours ago
Fil-Am DJ Mitchell drilled in a deep corner triple while Carl Bryan Cruz canned two charities in the last 39 seconds to lift...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No stopping Lady Blazers in NCAA volleyball

No stopping Lady Blazers in NCAA volleyball

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The College of St. Benilde freight train just keeps on rolling.
Sports
fbtw
High Speed Hitters hoping for miracle

High Speed Hitters hoping for miracle

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
There is an ocean of difference between the pathways needed by Chery Tiggo and PLDT to claim the fourth and last spot to the...
Sports
fbtw
Thai endures heat, grabs lead at Luisita

Thai endures heat, grabs lead at Luisita

12 hours ago
Reigning Asian Games gold medalist PK Kongkraphan shone under sweltering conditions, carding an impressive six-under 66 to...
Sports
fbtw

Hyrox the next big thing

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
There’s a new sport that’s taking fitness capitals all over the world by storm. It’s called Hyrox and founder Christian Toetzke, who conceptualized the sport in Germany in 2017, said his idea was...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with