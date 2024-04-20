Hotshots end Painters' win streak

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots put a stop to Rain or Shine’s five-game winning streak after pulling away late, 108-102, in the PBA Philippine Cup Saturday at the Tiaong Convention Center in Quezon.

Sangalang had another monster double-double for the Hotshots, finishing with 25 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. He shot an efficient 11-of-14 from the field.

The game was tied at 82 with 9:31 remaining after an and-one play by Beau Belga.

In the next three minutes, though, Magnolia unleashed a 14-2 run to take a 96-84 lead with 6:36 left.

A layup by Santi Santillan halted the blitz, which triggered eight unanswered points for Rain or Shine to cut the lead to four, 92-96.

Ian Sangalang and Jed Mendoza then teamed up to push the lead to nine once again, 101-92.

Adrian Nocum and Santillan punched in four straight points, but a hook shot by Sangalang pushed the game to an insurmountable seven point lead, 103-96.

After a pair of free throws by Andrei Caracut, Mark Barroca made a baseline jumper with 33.3 seconds remaining for the dagger, 105-98.

A Nocum layup inched Rain or Shine closer, 102-106, with 12 ticks left, but a pair of charities by Mendoza iced the game.

The Hotshots led by as much as 15 points, 60-45, in the third quarter with a layup by Joseph Eriobu.

The Painters then slowly chipped the lead away and eventually tied the contest up.

Free throws ultimately spelled the doom for the losing squad, with the team making just 23 of their 40 freebies. They also hauled down 38 rebounds compared to the Hotshots’ 59 boards.

Barroca backstopped Magnolia with 18 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, while Aris Dionisio added 13.

Nocum spearheaded the Painters with 19 off the bench. Santillan had 17 points and five rebounds, while Belga had his lowest scoring output in seven games after dropping 16 markers, eight boards and six dimes.

Magnolia has won their fourth straight game and is now holding a 5-2 win-loss card, good for solo third.

Rain or Shine, meanwhile, slipped to a 5-5 slate.