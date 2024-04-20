Elite pros back in IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu

The cream of the crop in this year’s IRONMAN 70.3 share the stage in yesterday’s press conference.

MANILA, Philippines — With innovative enhancements in the swim leg and a captivating bike route along CCLEX, the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu promises to be a thrilling, fast-paced event when it is fired off tomorrow in Mactan, Cebu.

Meanwhile, the rising stars of Philippine triathlon clash in a test of speed and endurance in the IRONKIDS firing off today at The Reef Island Resort.

The aquathlon event, which drew 254 youngsters aged 6-15 years, aims to promote an active and healthy lifestyle among the youth. Competitors will vie for titles in various age-group categories, ranging from 6-8 to 13-15 years old, in both individual and mixed relay divisions.

The 6-8 age group will complete a 100m swim followed by a 1km run, while older participants in the 13-15 category will face a 250m swim and a 2km run. Relay events will also feature shorter distances suited to each age group.

The event, sponsored by RLC Residences, not only showcases budding talent in the sport but also serves as a precursor to the highly anticipated IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu presented by Megaworld and the Mactan Newtown.

Amid the expected intense competition, however, the heat factor emerges as a silent but powerful influencer, capable of tipping the scales between triumph and disappointment.

The organizing IRONMAN Group continues to innovate, providing athletes with new challenges and exceptional racing experiences.

The premier endurance race will start and end at the Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu City, hosting 14 and 13 female professionals, alongside close to 1,400 participants across various age categories.

With the return of the elite pros and the new race course conditions, winning times are expected to surpass previous records.