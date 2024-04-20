^

Sports

Elite pros back in IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu

The Philippine Star
April 20, 2024 | 12:00am
Elite pros back in IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu
The cream of the crop in this year’s IRONMAN 70.3 share the stage in yesterday’s press conference.

MANILA, Philippines — With innovative enhancements in the swim leg and a captivating bike route along CCLEX, the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu promises to be a thrilling, fast-paced event when it is fired off tomorrow in Mactan, Cebu.

Meanwhile, the rising stars of Philippine triathlon clash in a test of speed and endurance in the IRONKIDS firing off today at The Reef Island Resort.

The aquathlon event, which drew 254 youngsters aged 6-15 years, aims to promote an active and healthy lifestyle among the youth. Competitors will vie for titles in various age-group categories, ranging from 6-8 to 13-15 years old, in both individual and mixed relay divisions.

The 6-8 age group will complete a 100m swim followed by a 1km run, while older participants in the 13-15 category will face a 250m swim and a 2km run. Relay events will also feature shorter distances suited to each age group.
The event, sponsored by RLC Residences, not only showcases budding talent in the sport but also serves as a precursor to the highly anticipated IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu presented by Megaworld and the Mactan Newtown.

Amid the expected intense competition, however, the heat factor emerges as a silent but powerful influencer, capable of tipping the scales between triumph and disappointment.

The organizing IRONMAN Group continues to innovate, providing athletes with new challenges and exceptional racing experiences.

The premier endurance race will start and end at the Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu City, hosting 14 and 13 female professionals, alongside close to 1,400 participants across various age categories.

With the return of the elite pros and the new race course conditions, winning times are expected to surpass previous records.

vuukle comment

SPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PBA legend Ricardo Brown blasts Charles Barkley for joke on Philippine basketball

PBA legend Ricardo Brown blasts Charles Barkley for joke on Philippine basketball

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
PBA hall of famer Ricardo Brown did not mince words on the comment made by NBA legend Charles Barkley on Filipinos in the...
Sports
fbtw
Billiards GOAT 'Bata' Reyes showered with praises at The Derby City Classic

Billiards GOAT 'Bata' Reyes showered with praises at The Derby City Classic

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The greatest billiards player of all time is a Filipino.
Sports
fbtw
Pinoyliga: Cardinals soar past Blue Eagles; Maroons win

Pinoyliga: Cardinals soar past Blue Eagles; Maroons win

8 hours ago
Mapua and University of the Philippines continue to lead their respective groups in PinoyLiga Collegiate Cup Season 3 re...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen, Gin Kings go for Last 8 clincher

Beermen, Gin Kings go for Last 8 clincher

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
San Miguel Beer attempts to get on the next rung of what coach Jorge Gallent dubbed as their step-by-step mission in the PBA...
Sports
fbtw

St. Clare blasts Keanzel, gains ‘twice-to-beat’

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Streaking Go Torakku-St. Clare turned it up in the second half to blast Keanzel Basketball, 124-90, and seal a twice-to-beat quarterfinal incentive in the 2024 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup yesterday at the Ynares...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Patriots catch MPBL leaders

Patriots catch MPBL leaders

1 hour ago
Parañaque’s outside gunners clicked in the fourth quarter as the Patriots subdued the Iloilo United Royals, 72-66,...
Sports
fbtw
EcoOil-La Salle clinches top spot

EcoOil-La Salle clinches top spot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle secured the No. 1 seed as Centro Escolar U salvaged second spot for outright semifinal tickets...
Sports
fbtw
PVL semis race in homestretch

PVL semis race in homestretch

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Petro Gazz, PLDT and Chery Tiggo jostle for important positions in a super-tight semifinal race as they battle different foes...
Sports
fbtw

Golden plans to celebrate ‘Thrilla in Manila’

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
A grand celebration is in the works to mark the 50th anniversary of the “Thrilla In Manila” on Oct. 1 next year with MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons announcing that eight-division world champion Manny...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with