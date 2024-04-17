^

Lady Tams stymie Lady Warriors

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 17, 2024 | 8:06pm
Lady Tams stymie Lady Warriors
FEU's Chen Tagaod
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The charge continues for the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws, who rolled to their fourth straight win in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament at the expense of the University of the East Lady Red Warriors, 25-19, 25-15, 22-25, 25-16, Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Chen Tagaod carried the offensive load for FEU, finishing with 21 points. Gerzel Petallo added 14 for the streaking Lady Tamaraws.

FEU looked primed to sweep their lowly opponents after going up 22-19 in the third set.

However, Casiey Dongallo and Claire Castillo joined hands and powered in timely points to notch a set.

In the fourth set, they would not be denied, going up big, 18-11. They never looked back and pulled away to their fourth straight triumph of the tourney.

Faida Bakanke added 10 points in just two sets for FEU, who recorded 64 spike points compared to UE’s 36.

Casiey Dongallo spearheaded the Lady Red Warriors with 17 points. Claire Castillo added 14.

With the win, the Morayta-based squad kept its twice-to-beat bid alive.

They are currently at 8-4, behind the triple-tied National University Lady Bulldogs, La Salle Lady Spikers and the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses with 10-2 cards.

UE notched their fourth straight loss and crashed down to a 2-10 record.

FEU will try to keep the streak going as they face the University of the Philippines Fighting maroons next. The Recto-based team, on the other hand, will take on UST on Sunday.

FEU LADY TAMARAWS

UAAP

UE RED WARRIORS

VOLLEYBALL
