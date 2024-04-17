^

Round Table Philippines hosts inaugural golf tourney at Mimosa

Philstar.com
April 17, 2024 | 4:20pm
Round Table Philippines hosts inaugural golf tourney at Mimosa
Bianca Zamora, sales director of Mimosa Plus Golf, and Round Table Philippines representatives Don Valdez (national treasurer), RJ Lista (convenor) and Arjay Zapanta (national secretary) during the ocular inspection of the course.

MANILA, Philippines – Round Table Philippines is set to host its inaugural golf tournament, dubbed “A Round of Golf with Tablers", on May 1 at the newly renovated Mountain Course of the Mimosa Plus Golf Course in Clark, Pampanga.

In partnership with Collabera Digital as the co-presenter, this championship event aims to benefit the SOS Children’s Villages and serve as a qualifying event for the prestigious World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC).

The WAGC stands as the largest amateur golf championship globally, spanning over 40 countries. Winners across five class categories (A, B, C, D, E) will advance to the National Finals, vying for the opportunity to represent the WAGC Philippine team at the annual championship, set this year in Phuket, Thailand.

Registration fee is P6,500, inclusive of a P3,000 Gift Certificate from K&G, 18-hole green fee, shared golf cart, morning snack, lunch buffet, giveaways and raffle prizes. Limited slots are available for 120 players.

Caddie fee to be paid directly to Mimosa Plus upon registration, commencing at 5 a.m. with a shotgun tee-off at 7 a.m.

For inquiries, sponsorship opportunities and payments, contact RJ Lista at 0917-5366947 or Don Valdez at 0917-1174269. Payments are accepted via GCash at 0917-5366947.

Round Table Philippines has designated SOS Philippines as the charity beneficiary, a commendable organization providing family-based assistance to children who have lost parental care, ensuring a nurturing environment for every child under its care.

A portion of the tournament's proceeds will support SOS Philippines' programs, fostering positive change in the lives of vulnerable children.

Co-organizer Don Valdez, representing Round Table Philippines, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with Collabera Digital, highlighting its significance in empowering young leaders and fostering innovation.

The one-day golf event marks the commencement of a weeklong series of activities, including a leadership summit, national assembly, general meeting, gala night, culminating in a breakfast sendoff.

Established in Norwich, England in 1927, Round Table serves as an assembly of young professionals and businessmen guided by the principles of "Adopt, Adapt, Improve," dedicated to effecting positive change and fostering excellence in both the community and its members.

Round Table Philippines was established on April 24, 2004.

