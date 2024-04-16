'Road to Gold' to mark Perpetual’s 50th anniversary

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Perpetual Help System Dalta is setting the stage this early as it celebrates its 50th anniversary next year.

The school has prepared several activities and programs for the buildup leading to what university officials dubbed as the “Road To Gold.”

Vice President for Academic Affairs Dra. Marjorie Gutierrez-Tangog and UPHR VP for Sports Development Anton Tamayo made the announcement at the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, where they were joined by sports coordinator Frank Gusi and women’s volleyball team captain Rizal Paula Aldea.

'"We are celebrating our 49th year and this is leading to our 50th year in what we call our ‘Road To Gold’ in 2025. Nagsimula na yan this year and unti-unti na naming ni-launch like our alumnus taking an active role in our sports program like in the case of Scottie Thompson, who is now part of the coaching staff of the men’s basketball team,” said Dr. Gutierrez-Tangog.

The Perpetual Help official also disclosed in the public sports program presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, PLDT/Smart, and ArenaPlus, the leading sports entertainment gateway in the Philippines, the launching by June or July of the school’s athletes’ quarters, a 12th-storey building where all of the athletes will be housed together.

But bottom line of the university’s golden anniversary celebration is the Altas doing well in all sporting events, specifically the men’s basketball team which is now being handled by new coach, nine-time PBA champion Olsen Racela.

Gusi said it has been the dream of Perpetual Help chairman Dr/BGen. Antonio Tamayo for the school to win a first ever NCAA championship after twice falling short in the past in 1988 bannered by PBA great Bong Hawkins and 2004 led by Noy Javier, respectively.

“Yun ang kanyang (Tamayo) ambisyon ang makatikim naman ng championship (sa basketball). Lumaban na rin naman ang Perpetual sa finals, pero nagkataon lang na hindi sinuwerte,” said the longtime athletic director.

The Altas have had a winning culture in other sports, such as chess, beach volleyball, table tennis, and volleyball, where it has been a power in both men, women’s, and boys. Both the men and boys teams are the reigning NCAA champions.

“Inalis namin yung pressure (mag-champion). Ang nilagay namin ma-inspire pa kami. Kasi yung men’s team namin champion, so ang iniisip namin kung kaya nila, kaya rin namin,” said Aldea for her part.

Gutierrez-Tangog added part of the Altas’ preparation for their golden year is fostering the team’s competence and confidence to sustain their winning tradition.

“Character building is nation building. Yan ang spirit ng aming unibersidad,” she said.